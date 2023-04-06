US 36 reopens after shooting involving MPs in Westminster





US 36 was closed Wednesday morning in Westminster during an investigation into a shooting.

WESTMINSTER, Colorado US 36 is back open in both directions in Westminster after a shooting investigation involving deputies.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to an apartment near West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street for a report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A female victim was taken to hospital and was being treated for her injuries, according to a tweet from ACSO.

While deputies were at the scene of the shooting, they spotted the suspect vehicle and began a chase down North Pecos Street and U.S. Highway 36 toward Boulder, ACSO told 9NEWS.

During the chase, the suspects inside the vehicle fired at deputies and the deputies returned fire, the ACSO said. Deputies carried out a tactical maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody, the ACSO said in a tweet.

No injuries among the deputies, occupants of the suspect vehicle or bystanders were reported, the ACSO said.

The Boulder Turnpike was closed eastbound and westbound from Federal Boulevard to Sheridan Boulevard during the investigation, according to the ACSO.

