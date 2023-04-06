Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive British seaside towns to buy a house in





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

A villa by the sea is a dream that has led many city dwellers to find a new life on the coast.

But exorbitant house prices have put Britain’s most popular seaside resorts, Brighton, Yarmouth and Falmouth, out of reach of the common people.

These struggles have led researchers to scour the country for places to find beach homes at better prices.

While southern England tends to offer the steepest listings, the UK’s most affordable waterfront homes can be found in Scotland, Halifax’s analysis finds.

The bank looked at home price data for 12 months through December 2022, looking at a total of 209 coastal locations.

Greenock, in Inverclyde, Scotland, has the lowest average home value of any beach area analyzed, with 97,608. This was followed by several towns around the Scottish coast and parts of Northumberland.

A study by Halifax found that in general, the cost of coastal housing across the UK increased by 56 per cent between 2012 and 2022, from 195,509 to 304,460.

The most expensive beach locations have been found in areas popular with second homeowners along the southern coastline of England.

Halifax Mortgage Director Kim Kinnaird said:

While £1 million properties are plentiful in the South West of England, homes in Greenock, Scotland are averaging under 100,000.

Owning a second home undoubtedly plays an important role in increasing the price of the most desirable location. Home prices in any region are driven by factors such as supply and demand and interest rates, but socioeconomic factors also come into play.

Beach Cabins: Thurso’s homes averaged 126,716.

(Getty/iStock)

Some of these factors are more acute in UK coastal communities, and many UK cities in greatest need of investment are also located near the coast.

Halifax used Land Registry data covering England and Wales along with Scottish Registry figures to obtain results describing the 12 months to December 2022.

Of the 209 locations analyzed, according to Halifax, the cheapest locations to buy a beachfront home are:

Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland, 97,608 Girvan, Ayrshire, Scotland, 105,410 Millport, Ayrshire, Scotland, 111,381 Invergordon, Ross and Cromarty, Scotland 114,962 Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland, 116,414 Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, North East, 117,663 Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 117,884Wick, Caithness, Scotland, 124,857Thurso, Caithness, Scotland, 126,716Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 129,348

Of the 209 locations analyzed, according to Halifax, the most expensive locations to buy a beachfront home are:

Salcombe, Devon, 1,244,025Sandbanks, Dorset, 952,692Aldeburgh, Suffolk, 794,492Padstow, Cornwall, 790,847Lymington, Hampshire, 663,474Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, 611,816Dartmouth, Devon, 567,985Kingsbridge, Devon, 556,659Wadebridge, Cornwall, 548,669Budleigh Salterton, Devon, 537,681

Halifax also looked at where prices rose the most, and Salcombe topped the list again.

In 2012, the average house price in Salcombe was 558,538, less than half the average price in 2022. Other areas where house prices have at least doubled in the past decade include Margate and Westgate-on-Sea in Kent.

By the end of 2022, home prices in Margate have risen on average by 109% from 2012, from 146,276 to 305,191, and the average cost of a property in Westgate-on-Sea has doubled, from 154,686 to 308,764. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/sold-house-prices-uk-coast-b2314149.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related