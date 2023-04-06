US flies nuclear-capable bombers amid tensions with North Korea





SEOUL, South Korea — The United States again sent nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Korean peninsula on Wednesday in a show of force against North Korea, over fears the North may conduct a nuclear test .

The long-range bombers took part in joint aerial exercises with US and South Korean warplanes over the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Defense Ministry said. He said it was the first deployment of US B-52 bombers to the peninsula in a month.

The exercises show the strong resolve of the (South) Korean-American alliance and its perfect readiness to respond quickly and massively to any provocation by North Korea, said Lt. Gen. Park Ha Sik, commander of the operations command. of the South Korean Air Force. in a report.

The South Korean and US armies have expanded their combined military exercises in response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

The allies conducted their largest field exercises in five years and computer simulations last month. The United States also sent the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz for joint naval training with South Korea last week and United States-South Korea-Japan anti-submarine drills this week.

North Korea sees these exercises as provocations that show its rivals’ intention to attack the North. In the aftermath of the last flight of a B-52 bomber to the peninsula on March 6, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned that her country was ready to take swift and crushing action against United States. and South Korea.

North Korea has since tested a series of nuclear-capable weapons designed to attack South Korea and the United States. They included the North’s longer-range Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, a nuclear-capable developmental underwater drone, and cruise missiles fired from a submarine.

Last week, North Korea unveiled a new battlefield nuclear warhead to accommodate short-range weapons targeting South Korea. It sparked speculation it may want to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017 because its last two nuclear detonations came after revealing other new warheads. If carried out, it would be the North’s seventh nuclear weapons test.

Whether North Korea has functional nuclear missiles remains a matter of debate. Some experts say a nuclear detonation would be aimed at testing a miniaturized warhead for short-range missiles, as the country’s recent weapons tests have focused more on weapons that place key military installations in South Korea, including US military bases there, within striking distance.

Kim Jong Un has said North Korea will not resume denuclearization talks with the United States unless Washington abandons its hostile policies toward the North, an apparent reference to its joint military exercises with South Korea and international economic sanctions led by the United States. Some observers say Kim wants to use his growing arsenal of weapons to pressure Washington to accept him as a nuclear power and lift sanctions.

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan are due to meet in Seoul on Friday to discuss how to respond to tensions caused by North Korea’s recent weapons tests, the ministry said. Seoul Foreign Affairs.

At a policy meeting on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said security cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo was crucial to deal with North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges. He said South Korea should strengthen its preemptive strike, missile defense and retaliatory strike capabilities while strengthening the deterrence capability of the South Korea-US alliance.

