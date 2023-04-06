Post-Brexit Inspection of EU to UK Goods Announced After Delay | political news





Post-Brexit inspection of goods coming from the EU to the UK will be reduced and simplified, the government has announced.

A new cross-border operating model (funded by over £1 billion) involving fewer checks, bureaucracy and more digitization has been announced to “minimize burden on traders and maintain border security while meeting international standards”.

The government has delayed the legally required checks under the Brexit trade agreement with the EU four times over fears of port disruption. The delay caused considerable friction with Brussels.

However, details of the new tariffs and regulatory procedures have now been agreed upon by the government and will be introduced later this year and fully implemented by 2027.

It is currently in draft and the government wants companies to provide feedback before it is finalized.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has praised the “transition to a digital trade system”, and the Welsh government has expressed support for it.

The ministerial preamble to the new document states:

“These controls are essential to maintaining our security and biosecurity, better protecting us and the environment from invasive pests and diseases, protecting public health, and ensuring safe food to eat while maintaining supply security for consumers. and stop criminal activity before it happens, which can damage our society.”

Under the Windsor Framework agreed between Westminster and the EU in February, no further checks or controls will apply for models imported from the EU to Northern Ireland.

There will be some additional inspections on Irish goods arriving directly from the Republic of Ireland into England, Wales and Scotland.

Here are the new changes for products from the EU to the UK:

• Pilot Trusted Trader Scheme allowing frequent importers to avoid transaction verification

• Safety and security data requirements reduced from 37 required fields to 24 (added 13 optional)

• Introducing the UK Single Trade Window – a single digital gateway for importers and exporters to provide the data they need to trade and apply for licenses, submit safety and security data and provide approval for a trusted trading framework.

• Deduplication by improving data utilization

• Removal of safety and security requirements for certain outbound free port goods, outbound transit and catches from UK waters arriving at non-UK ports.

• Live animals, embryo products, animal products and by-products, plants and vegetable products are classified as high, medium or low risk, with appropriate controls determined by risk and country of origin.

• Simplified and digitized health certificates

• Supporting food companies that “need to align their business and supply chain”

• Make sure you stay away from the port of border control to avoid traffic jams.

fixed time scale

The government said it plans to implement other parts of the model by three dates.

• 31 October 2023 – Introduction of health certification for imports of medium-risk animal products, plant and vegetable products, high-risk food and feed into the EU of non-animal origin

• 31 January 2024 – Introduction of document and risk-based identification and physical verification for medium-risk animal products, plants, plant-based products and high-risk food and non-animal feed in the EU

Imports of animal and plant commodities around the world will begin to benefit from this model.

Conventional inspections of high-risk plants/plant products in the EU go from the destination to a border control within a port or airport.

• 31 October 2024 – EU Safety and Security Declaration on Imports comes into force, reducing the need for import data and eliminating the need for duplicate pre-arrival data using the UK Single Trade Window .

Image: Goods entering the UK from the EU are subject to inspection.

Businesses need to prepare now.

BCC’s head of trade policy, William Bain, said digitization “if done properly, small companies will see advantages in importing goods into the UK”.

He urged the government to stick to the time scale, saying it was “important to provide certainty for business” and said it was essential for businesses in the UK and around the world to prepare appropriately for change.

In addition to the rules outlined in the planned Windsor Framework, there are several other rules for Irish goods arriving in Wales, England or Scotland directly from Irish ports.

They will be subject to “full customs control”, which changes current contracts. This will be phased in from October 2023 and the government has committed to working with businesses and the Scottish and Welsh governments to ensure full compliance with the UK Internal Markets Act.

Northern Ireland’s businesses and citizens will be able to buy goods from the EU without the additional checks or controls set out in the new barriers and the new cross-border operating model.

