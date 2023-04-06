Donald Trump mourns the US dollar





As Donald Trump became the first former US president to be arrested, he attacked the declining value of the US dollar in his first statement to the public after his impeachment. Should investors start looking for safe havens like Bitcoin?

“Our currency is collapsing and will soon no longer be the global standard, which will frankly be our biggest defeat, in 200 years,” Trump said.

What does Donald Trump’s statement on the dollar mean?

Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, which included allegations of falsifying business records through silent payments to two women before the 2016 US election. In response, the billionaire moved the target to the left before running for the 2024 US presidential elections.

Donald Trump has argued that the US sovereign currency is collapsing, alluding to its weakened position as an international standard. The businessman called it the biggest defeat that would rob the United States of a “great power”.

The US dollar is one of the most widely used currencies in the world. It is also the primary reserve currency, largely due to the size and stability of the US economy. Several commentators have questioned the status of the US dollar as a safe-haven currency during crises like COVID-19.

The recent banking crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank has also underscored the systemic risks in the event of the failure of large centralized institutions. Trump argued that if he had been president, the state of the US economy would have been in better shape.

He stated,

“Our economy is collapsing. Inflation is out of control. Russia joined China. Can you believe that? Saudi Arabia joined Iran.

Bitcoin is ready to gain ground

In response, Bitcoin has seen gains over the past 24 hours. The top cryptocurrency by market capitalization broke above the $28,500 level, gaining 2% on Wednesday.

Still, BTC is around 60% below its all-time high of $69,000.

Bitcoin USD price chart. Source: Trading View

Lyn Alden of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy thinks now might be the time to hold Bitcoin. The macro and investment strategist said, “I recommend holding real Bitcoin for those who want exposure to it and learning how to self-custody it.”

Alden pointed out that in light of recent banking and liquidity issues, many people around the world are turning to Bitcoin. She said it is because of its self-custodial asset with a finite supply that can be sent directly between peers without relying on centralized third parties like custodians.

She added,

“Most metrics suggest it is currently in a value zone with good 3-5 year return potential, but only for investors cautious about the size of their position and able to absorb the inevitable. volatility that accompanies it.”

Banking crisis and currency wars

Billionaire Bill Ackman has warned that the US economy is “heading for a shipwreck” after the latest interest rate hike.

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t the only one aiming for the dollar. China, Russia and their allies would develop plans for their own currency blocs. This could further undermine the US dollar’s position. Additionally, China’s promotion of a digital yuan could be a boon for Bitcoin, especially if the United States loses its ability to impose sanctions.

Chatter last year suggested that the Chinese Communist Party might even implement an expiration system, which would involve withdrawing currency from the bank accounts of users who have not used it within a certain government-specified time frame. If additional controls are imposed on central bank-backed currencies, this could benefit Bitcoin.

Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan caught the attention of the crypto community last month when he bet $2 million that BTC would hit $1 million by June.

Rajagopal Menon, VP of crypto exchange WazirX, told BeInCrypto that Srinivasan’s prediction is based on his belief that the value of the US dollar is declining rapidly. This could theoretically lead to hyperinflation, and Bitcoin could be a hedge against that inflation.

Although experts disagree on the price, for many Bitcoin remains a common currency alternative during an economic downturn.

