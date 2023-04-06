Taiwan monitors Chinese strike group off coast after President meets with US President | Taiwan





Taiwan authorities are monitoring Chinese military activity, including a carrier battle group about 200 nautical miles (370 km) off the coast of the main islands, after President Tsai Ing-wen met with the Speaker of the United States House. United, Kevin McCarthy, in Los Angeles.

At the meeting, held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, McCarthy stressed the urgency of arms deliveries to Taiwan, while Tsai praised the strong and unique partnership with the United States.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday that the islands’ military is studying the aircraft carrier group, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong. Chiu said the group appeared to be taking part in a training exercise and no planes were detected taking off from the ship, but the timing was sensitive.

The carrier group was sent to waters southeast of Taiwan’s main island on Wednesday, shortly before Tsai and McCarthy met in Los Angeles. The Defense Ministry also reported three other People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships and an anti-submarine helicopter operating near Taiwan in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Chiu said a separate Taiwan Strait patrol announced by Chinese maritime authorities on Wednesday was not a military exercise, but appeared to be Beijing trying to set a new standard in terms of enforcing its national law in spaces. wider seas.

Beijing has reacted angrily to the meeting between the Taiwanese leader and McCarthy, who is second in line for the US presidency, accusing the pair of undermining their claim to Taiwan, colluding over separatist goals and souring China-US relations .

McCarthy, a Republican who has become the most prominent figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on American soil in decades, was joined by a bipartisan group of American politicians who have expressed support for dialogue with Taiwan amid simmering tensions with China.

We need to continue arms sales to Taiwan and make sure those sales get to Taiwan in a timely manner, McCarthy told a news conference after the meeting, adding he believed there was a bipartisan deal. on this subject. Second, we need to strengthen our economic cooperation, especially in trade and technology.

Beijing quickly denounced the meeting. Its foreign ministry said in a statement that China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson called on the United States to stop its blatant interference in China’s internal affairs.

We strongly oppose any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan and any visit by the head of the Taiwanese authorities to the United States under any name or under any pretext, he said in a statement. communicated.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, a position the Taipei government strongly contests. Tsai says they are already a sovereign nation and Taiwan’s future belongs to its people.

It is the second time Tsai has met with the top office holder in less than a year, after hosting McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan in August. The visit, which took place on what China considers sovereign soil, prompted a stronger reaction from Beijing, including days of live-fire military exercises around Taiwan.

So far, the reaction to the California meeting has been much more muted. It is understood that McCarthy’s meeting was held on American soil rather than in Taiwan as McCarthy originally wanted, at least in part to reduce his provocation. On Thursday, Taiwan’s national security chief also noted that the presidents of France and the European Union are currently visiting China and that China should practice peaceful diplomacy.

McCarthy told Tsai that a shared belief in democracy and freedom formed the foundation of their enduring relationship.

Friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and the United States is a matter of great importance to the free world, and it is essential for maintaining economic freedom, peace and regional stability, he said.

While emphasizing that there was no need for retaliation from China after the meeting, McCarthy also said he looked forward to more meetings like this in the future.

Republican Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the House Committee of the Communist Party of China, responded to China’s objections to the meeting by saying: if the duly elected leader of one of our most important Democratic partners cannot meet the American leaders on American soil, so we are just feeding the crocodile that will eventually eat us.

Tsais’ stops in the United States were followed by crowds of pro and anti-Taiwan protesters. The opposing groups brawled outside the Ronald Reagan Library and were separated by police. Wednesday’s meeting also brought together more than a dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers, underscoring the bipartisan consensus in Congress when it comes to supporting Taiwan.

Tsai thanked them for their unwavering support which she said reassures the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone.

Since 1979, the United States has officially recognized the People’s Republic of China as the sole government of one China consisting of mainland China and Taiwan. But the United States is also selling weapons to Taiwan to deter any military advances by Beijing, which McCarthy says is likely to continue.

He drew an explicit comparison between Hong Kong and Taiwan, saying that when China reneged on its promise to allow Hong Kong autonomy for 50 years after the handover to Chinese rule, it hurt [Beijings reputation] around the world.

Michael Swaine, a senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank, warned the meeting could accelerate the downward spiral in US-China relations. He warned that this could trigger a show of resolve from Beijing, which could in turn push Washington to move even closer to Taiwan in order to demonstrate its own resolve.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Euronews that a move by China to annex Taiwan would have far-reaching implications for virtually every country in the world.

Chi Hui Lin and Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/05/taiwan-president-us-house-speaker-kevin-mccarthy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

