US tensions with China exposed as McCarthy welcomes Taiwan leader





SIMI VALLEY, California President Kevin McCarthy, held a carefully choreographed series of meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan on Wednesday, underscoring the juggling act facing the United States as it attempts to face an increasingly aggressive China without precipitating a military crisis around the island. .

The rally at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which took place as China expands its global influence, was a political and diplomatic compromise for both sides. The meeting with Mr. McCarthy, whose position puts him second only to the presidency, was the highest-level government reception a Taiwanese president has enjoyed on American soil, but has yet to be received by the president. American.

It was also something of a throwback from Mr McCarthy, who promised during the midterm elections that if elected president he would travel to Taiwan to meet Ms Tsai in a show of challenge to China, but settled for a visit to his home state, considered less risky by both Washington and Taipei.

Mr McCarthys’ predecessor, Nancy Pelosi of California, visited Ms Tsai in Taiwan last year when she was Speaker of the House, defying President Bidens’ warnings and leaving a crisis in her wake. the region. Mr. McCarthy, a California Republican who has frequently accused Mr. Biden of being insufficiently tough on China, took the opportunity to bolster his own will to confront Beijing, noting that he had not ruled out visiting the island at some point in the future. .

I’m the Speaker of the House, he told reporters after the meetings. There is no place where China will tell me where I can go and who I can talk to, whether you are enemy or friend.

Leaders in both capitals are trying to balance a desire to strengthen Taiwan’s ties with the United States, its most powerful partner by far, and an interest in avoiding moves that could provoke aggressive military encroachment from Beijing. During her meeting with lawmakers, Ms. Tsai said we will not act recklessly, but we will not be intimidated either, according to Representative Ritchie Torres, Democrat of New York, who was part of the bipartisan delegation. who joined Mr. McCarthy. for meetings.

Ms. Tsai praised the members of Congress who received her for their attendance and unwavering support, adding that it served to reassure the Taiwanese people that we are not isolated and we are not alone.

China condemned the United States and Taiwan for Ms Tsais’ visit using belligerent language, although she did not offer a specific military response. China’s Defense Ministry warned that the People’s Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times, resolutely upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and said it opposes the region’s chief of Taiwan sneaking into the United States under any name or for any excuse.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry called the meeting an act of US-Taiwanese collusion and warned that China would take resolute and vigorous measures to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After Ms Pelosis’ visit last year, Beijing canceled several diplomatic, military and climate policy engagements with the United States and held days of military exercises in seven live-fire zones around Taiwan.

Better understand the relationship between China and the United States

The rally came as Western leaders ponder how strongly to challenge China in light of the nations’ increasingly assertive standing on the world stage, including Beijing’s success in brokering a deal on last month to restore diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and its recent efforts to provide strategic support to assist Russia in its protracted invasion of Ukraine.

.

In the United States, the default approach has been aggressive. The Biden administration has imposed restrictions on exports to China of materials linked to the semiconductor industry, and lawmakers have called for more punitive crackdowns, particularly in recent weeks after a Chinese spy balloon flew through American airspace.

That defiant stance was echoed by many of the lawmakers present for Wednesday’s meetings with Ms. Tsai, who seized the Reagan Library setting to invoke the spirit of the former president, who was an anti-communist activist and often married a black and white approach to deal with the allies and enemies of the Americas.

Some who haven’t learned from decades of CCP behavior have wrung their hands, wondering if they were being too provocative, said Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and chairman of a new committee created to highlight the strategic risks posed by the Chinese Communist Party. To party.

Citing a warning from Reagan that those who fear reprisals are only feeding the crocodile, Mr Gallagher said: We must not be intimidated. And President McCarthy and this bipartisan delegation are here today to send a simple message, and that is, we are not afraid.

Others have taken a more conciliatory path. As Ms Tsai met with lawmakers in California on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders, calling them a responsible power that could help settle global conflicts and even bring peace to Ukraine. .

Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China in 1979. Beijing has since opposed meetings between senior US and Taiwanese officials or politicians as acts of provocation, treating Taiwan as an illegitimate escape that must be reclaimed. The US president and other senior officials do not meet with Taiwanese leaders, but lower-level contacts have developed under the Trump and Biden administrations, drawing ire from Beijing.

Although Taiwanese presidents regularly travel to the United States and rank-and-file members of Congress have visited Taiwan regularly over the past decades, the pace of congressional travel has accelerated since last year, as lawmakers are rushing to show solidarity and pledge to deepen cooperation with Taiwan, arming it against a possible war with China.

Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican of Texas and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, is expected to lead another bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan that is expected to meet Ms. Tsai on Saturday, according to two people familiar with the itinerary.

Taiwan has recently lost allies under pressure from Beijing. Shortly before Mr. Tsai left Taiwan for a tour of the United States and Central America, Honduras severed diplomatic relations with Taipei, in favor of China.

During her stops in New York and California, Ms. Tsai avoided opportunities to deliver major political speeches, meeting officials like Mr. McCarthy behind closed doors and keeping a session secret last week with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York. , the Democratic leader, in an apparent attempt to avoid giving Beijing an excuse to stage a show of military power similar to that which followed Ms Pelosis’ visit last year.

Still, Ms. Tsais’ tour did not progress entirely without incident. On Wednesday, Chinese maritime authorities announced patrols in two areas east of Taiwan, but there were no indications that warships were involved.

The Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei, which handles relations with China, denounced the patrols, saying they could interfere with shipping. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it spotted a Chinese navy ship crossing the Bashi Channel, located between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Beijing demands that all countries accept its one-China principle, which dictates that Taiwan is part of its territory. Instead, Washington maintains a one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing’s claim without endorsing it.

Ms Tsais’ visit comes amid an intense debate in Washington over how to step up aid for arms shipments to the island and whether the United States should pledge to help. Taiwan in the event of an attack from China. Last year, acting with bipartisan support, Congress authorized a five-year pilot program to provide Taiwan with up to $2 billion for military training and arms procurement and $1 billion per year in arms from existing stockpiles, as proof of the United States’ commitment to act on statutory requirements directing Washington to help Taiwan maintain its defenses.

But the $2 billion a year program was never funded as planned. Lawmakers who scrambled at the end of the year to piece together a spending package ended up replacing it with loan guarantees that cash-rich Taiwan is generally supposed not to use. The end result was that the United States projected a weaker-than-expected solidarity signal, putting more pressure on Congress to adjust the balance this year and stoking Republican anger.

The arms shipments were discussed during Wednesday’s closed hearings, according to lawmakers who attended. But Ms. Tsai has emphasized trade and economic partnerships even more than military assistance, according to Rep. Seth Moulton, Democrat of Massachusetts. Mr Moulton and other lawmakers present noted that she had said she did not believe an attack from Beijing was imminent.

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for refusing to state unequivocally that the United States will militarily defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade. Since taking office, Mr Biden has embraced this position three times, only to have his aides take it over.

Several lawmakers from both parties have speculated that any success Russia has in invading Ukraine will encourage China to attempt a similar land grab in Taiwan.

Ms Tsais’ US tour also comes as the island prepares for presidential elections to choose her successor, as term limits prevent her from running again. The January contest is expected to pit Ms Tsais’ successor in the Democratic Progressive Party, which has positioned itself as the guardian of Taiwanese autonomy, against a candidate from the opposition Nationalist Party, which advocates close ties with China. .

Experts say the race could be heavily influenced by actions taken by Washington and Beijing in the coming months, including whether China responds militarily to this week’s meeting.

The problem is that Beijing loses anyway, said Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia program and director of the China program at the Stimson Center. If they overreact, they will lose because the United States will be more supportive of Taiwan, and Taiwanese public opinion will be even more against reunification. But if they don’t react, it will be perceived as acquiescence.

Karoun Demirjian reported from Simi Valley and Chris Buckley from Taipei. Roger Cohen contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/05/us/politics/mccarthy-tsai-taiwan-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related