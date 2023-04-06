Twitter Designates NPR as “U.S. State-Affiliated Media”





Twitter added a label to NPR’s main account to designate the public broadcaster as “media affiliated with the US state.” Until now, these labels were usually reserved for public organizations such as RT and Sputnik in Russia and the Chinese news agency Xinhua. Labels appear on every tweet from the accounts to which they apply.

We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter referred to NPR as a state-affiliated media outlet, a description which, by Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR,” broadcaster CEO John Lansing said. , in a press release. “NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent and factual journalism we provide. NPR stands for free speech and empowering the powerful. It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous and vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.

NPR stands for free speech and empowering the powerful. A vigorous and vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy. My full statement on the recent inaccurate Twitter label below: pic.twitter.com/kdusUNtNUo

John Lansing (@johnlansing) April 5, 2023

As Mediaite points out, Twitter has changed its guidelines for the “state-affiliated media” label since it was applied to NPR’s account. “State-funded media organizations with editorial independence, such as the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media,” read Tuesday. the guidelines page, according to a snapshot from Wayback Machine. As of Wednesday morning, Twitter had removed the text “or NPR in the United States.” Twitter no longer has a contactable communication service for commenting.

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter in October, noted NPR’s account switch. In response to a user acknowledging him for the move, Musk tweeted a portion of the state-affiliated media policy that reads: “State-affiliated media are defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial, direct or indirect political pressure and/or control over production and distribution.” Musk wrote that the definition “seems accurate” in terms of relates to NPR.

On Tuesday, Musk responded to a tweet that criticized NPR for a report suggesting that right-wing European politicians [are] launches a conspiracy theory that elites want people to eat bugs. He responded with an exclamation mark. The user who posted the thread went on to claim that “NPR is worse than the propaganda of Maoist schoolchildren during the Cultural Revolution.

NPR, which is an independent nonprofit, says that on average, less than one percent of its annual operating budget comes from government grants. Over the past five years, approximately 70% of its revenue has come from corporate sponsors and base and programming fees paid by member organizations. Meanwhile, Voice of America, a US government-owned broadcaster, does not have a state-affiliated media label on its Twitter account.

