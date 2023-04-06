America’s media are still unwitting allies of Trump





When it comes to Donald Trump, the media seems to have learned nothing and forgotten nothing. Coverage of Trump’s trip to and from New York court was a cross between the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the car chase of OJ Simpson. You could be forgiven for thinking a conviction was pending, although Trump’s next court date isn’t until December. Before that, television will have to find a synonym for unpublished.

Of course, history is in the making. It was the first indictment of a former US president. It could also lead to the first conviction. But the nature of Trump’s indictment did not validate the buildup. Trump’s indictment is based on the new legal theory that his silent payments to cover up a deal amounted to a conspiracy to win an election. The legal world is divided on this. The elephant giving birth to the mouse would be exaggerated but not outrageously.

The danger is that this is the kind of game Trump loves. In 2015, few sane people thought Trump could beat Hillary Clinton in a general election, although the media found him infinitely good for the ratings. Trumps earned media the amount he received without paying for it was off the charts compared to any other candidate. Today’s conventional wisdom is almost a carbon copy. Trump is considered the easiest Republican to beat for Joe Biden next year and TV stations are once again reporting his every move.

The climate would change if Trump were charged with serious crimes, such as obstructing Congress, withholding highly classified documents or attempting to sabotage an election. The consensus is that one or more of these investigations will result in charges. The risk is that since Trump impeached a relatively insignificant indictment, the words to capture others would already be exhausted. If everything is an outrage, in the end nothing is. The only data so far is that this impeachment has strengthened Trump’s standing among Republican voters.

Trump has the ability to bring out the worst in liberals and conservatives alike. Republicans are almost entirely on his side on the New York indictment. That includes his main rivals for the nomination, which is a good measure of how helpless their dilemma is. But it also includes the likes of Utah senator Mitt Romney and Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, both of whom voted to convict Trump in one of his impeachment trials. One can hardly accuse them of softness. Perhaps they learned the wrong lessons from the failure of both beliefs.

The media too? Although Trump portrays journalists as servants of a crooked state, the symbiosis between Trump and the mainstream news outlets runs deep. Cable TV stations boomed during the Trump years and saw ratings drop sharply after he left. The same goes for most print media. Although White House adviser Kellyanne Conway coined the phrase alternative facts as a euphemism for Trump’s lies, her presidency has led to a surge in subscriptions to non-alternative media sources. In 2016, then-CBS executive Les Moonves said Trump’s campaign might not be good for America, but it was damn good for CBS. There is no reason to think that has changed.

We are therefore faced with the paradox of American politics today. Trump continues to lose elections; yet his hold on the Republican Party and Americas mentality has not diminished. It’s not obvious what you can do about it. Imprisoning him would provide an obvious solution: many other democracies, including Brazil, South Korea, Israel and South Africa, have imprisoned former heads of government or state on charges less serious than those Trump could be confronted. But almost any realistic timeline for convicting Trump comes after the 2024 election. Besides, there’s nothing stopping an imprisoned Trump from running for the White House.

Which leaves Joe Biden. The president sticks to his knitting. He did not comment on Trump’s legal troubles. The opinion of Democratic insiders is that it’s been several days for Biden and there are many more to come. Trump’s chances of winning his party’s nomination have increased, providing a commensurate boost to Bidens’ re-election prospects. It’s probably true. But the costs of Bidens’ downfall are also higher. Trump would be the biggest beneficiary of any setback to Biden. The American media would also benefit. The latter is still Trump’s worst enemy and best friend.

edward.luce@ft.com

