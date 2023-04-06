US president meets Taiwan leader, stresses need to speed up arms deliveries





SIMI VALLEY, California, April 5 (Reuters) – Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to California on Wednesday, becoming the most prominent U.S. personality to meet a Taiwanese leader on American soil for decades and stressed the need to expedite arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of growing threats from China.

McCarthy – the third-highest ranking official in the US hierarchy – and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers met with Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-reliance from Taiwan.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry quickly denounced the meeting, accusing the US of colluding with separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and claiming it violated its commitments on the island .

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and has pledged to bring the island under its control by force if necessary.

Maritime authorities in China’s Fujian Province have launched a three-day special patrol and inspection operation in the Taiwan Strait, which includes ship-board trips. Taiwan said it had lodged a strong protest with China over the move.

Tsai thanked the U.S. Congress for supporting Taiwan when democracy was under threat and quoted former U.S. President Reagan as saying “to preserve peace, we must be strong.”

The meeting came at a time of deteriorating US-China relations – the worst since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1979, according to many analysts.

Western authorities are increasingly concerned that China, which staged war games around the island last August following a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is trying to to take Taiwan by force in the years to come.

On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said a group of Chinese aircraft carriers were in the waters off the island’s southeast coast ahead of the encounter between Tsai and McCarthy.

ARMS SALES

Although Washington has no official relations with Taiwan, it is required by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and has intensified its interactions with Taipei in recent years amid Beijing’s pressure on the island. was increasing.

Standing with Tsai in front of a blue-and-white Boeing that Reagan flew on as president in the 1980s, McCarthy called the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and America “an issue of profound significance to the free world. “.

Speaking at a subsequent press conference alongside Republican and Democratic lawmakers who attended the meeting with Tsai, McCarthy said they discussed how to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan.

[1/6]Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy hold a press conference following a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, U.S. April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

“We need to continue arms sales to Taiwan and make sure those sales get to Taiwan in a timely manner,” he said, adding that he believed there was a bipartisan agreement on this. “Secondly, we need to strengthen our economic cooperation, especially with trade and technology.”

Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said after the meeting that he would like to research ways to get Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taiwan before those expected to go to Saudi Arabia. .

US officials say weapons such as the Harpoon missile are far more important to Taiwan’s defense than the heavy weapons, including tanks and planes, that the island’s military traditionally purchases from the United States.

At a press conference in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was nothing new about Tsai’s transits and that the stops were “private” and “unofficial”.

“Beijing should not use the transit as an excuse to take steps to escalate tensions, to further push it to change the status quo,” he said.

Supporters waving Taiwanese flags and pro-Taiwan and Hong Kong banners chanted “Jiayou Taiwan” – the equivalent of “Go Taiwan” – outside the Reagan Library. A small plane flew overhead towing a pro-Beijing banner reading “One China! Taiwan is part of China!”

China has repeatedly warned against the meeting between McCarthy and Tsai, which is on its first stop in the United States since 2019, although some analysts expect its reaction to be more muted than that to the Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

February saw the dramatic downing of a Chinese spy balloon that drifted over US territory and Xu Xueyuan, charge d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said last week that McCarthy meeting Tsai “could lead to a new serious confrontation in China-US relations”.

The California meeting was seen as a potentially less provocative alternative to McCarthy’s visit to Taiwan, which he said he hoped to do.

McCarthy said he has no current plans to go to Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean he won’t, and China can’t tell him where he can go or who he can. meet.

China has yet to comment on the carrier group, whose appearance also coincided with the arrival in Beijing of French President Emmanuel Macron.

It has already sailed with its aircraft carriers near Taiwan and at equally sensitive times. In March last year, Shandong crossed the Taiwan Strait hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to speak.

Tsai transited through New York last week en route to Central America to visit two of Taiwan’s few remaining diplomatic partners, Guatemala and Belize.

Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom; additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Simon Lewis in Brussels and Eric Beech and Kanishka Singh in Washington; edited by Don Durfee, Lincoln Feast, Mark Heinrich, Chizu Nomiyama, Josie Kao and Sandra Maler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/taiwan-president-set-historic-meeting-with-us-house-speaker-california-2023-04-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related