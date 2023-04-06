US universities struggle to manage US-China tensions





When Peking University in Beijing harshly cracked down on student activists in 2018, educators around the world watched in alarm. Yet a year later, the Chinese institution welcomed high-profile guest Martha Pollack, the president of Cornell University, and by 2021 the two partners were offering a flashy dual-degree program.

Back in Ithaca, New York, the proposal was met with fierce backlash. The Cornells Faculty Senate overwhelmingly opposed the partnership in a vote, citing concerns about academic freedom and transparency; many students denounced the human rights violations in Beijing and the mass detention of Uyghurs.

It became very clear that from a student perspective, from a faculty perspective, there was no point in expanding the relationship in this way without more rigorous ethical scrutiny, said Cornell professor Eli Friedman. . And they did it anyway.

Nestled between gorges and hiking trails in the depths of upstate New York, talking about high-powered competition might seem like a far cry from the Cornells campus. But it is in this isolated environment, and I know it well, having studied there myself, that the debates on partnerships with China have strongly developed, underlining the extent to which the deterioration of US-China relations has led to the American universities in a geopolitical storm.

For decades, universities have facilitated exchanges between American and Chinese scholars that have been essential to creating a more nuanced understanding of each country and advancing research. But even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing’s growing crackdown had complicated their reckoning. As U.S.-China relations continue to sour, universities are grappling with thorny questions about academic freedom, censorship and research security and debating what kinds of partnerships can and should be pursued in the current climate.

I think many university administrators delayed tough decisions about collaborations because they hoped things might get better under the Biden administration or with the reopening of China, said Mary Gallagher, director of the International Institute at the University of Michigan. These things don’t seem to be happening. I think it will only become more difficult for American universities, she added.

Universities face a fundamental dilemma, said Jacques deLisle, director of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania. On the one hand, he said, it is important to cultivate open academic exchanges and build understanding. On the other hand, he said, there is an understandable and compelling argument against allowing partners with different values ​​or standards to dictate the content of joint programs.

Washington’s increasingly hawkish stance toward China has only added to these pressures, a key example being the Trump administrations’ defunct China Initiative, a program designed to crack down on intellectual property theft, but which ultimately created a chilling effect among Asian American researchers. Some politicians are pushing universities to go even further in severing academic ties. Last month, Ohio lawmakers introduced a bill banning academic or financial exchanges with Chinese universities, including research funding and study abroad programs. Texas lawmakers have proposed a bill that would ban public universities from admitting Chinese citizens.

If these exchanges collapse, experts warn that the academic and research fields will not be the only ones to suffer the loss of talent. As China comes to dominate American political discourse, disengagement at the academic level could also have a geopolitical cost.

There are concerns that the next generation of China scholars will not get the kind of access, exposure, [or] on-court familiarity that previous generations had, deLisle said. This will both narrow the channels of communication and create greater barriers to gaining the kind of nuanced expertise that I think has been a benevolent factor in managing US-China relations.

It’s not just American students, universities and expertise that are at risk. Both sides lose, said Denis Simon, former executive vice chancellor of Duke Kunshan University in Kunshan, China. It’s a lose-lose proposition right now.

Among universities, there has been growing mistrust of continuing or expanding university partnerships in China, especially in sensitive areas. Many universities have taken the position [that] maybe we should put our business in China on the back burner and look to other countries with friendlier government relations, Simon said. The souring of the relationship has clouded the collaboration.

As these debates erupt on campuses, university administrators have also wondered how best to navigate an increasingly delicate political landscape. At George Washington University, for example, administrators struggled to respond to posters outlining human rights abuses by the Chinese government ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In another case, the FBI arrested a Chinese student at Berklee College of Music who stalked and harassed a peer for supporting the pro-democracy movement in China.

In one of the most explosive cases, Cornell ended its relationship with Renmin University in Beijing after Cornell exchange students were reportedly detained and monitored after protesting for workers’ rights. in 2018. The case was so egregious, said Friedman, who was involved. in the program and, at the time, wrote an article in Foreign Policy chronicling his experience.

It is extremely important to view this event in the context of worsening political trends in China, he wrote. The erosion of academic freedom on campus is directly linked to the increasingly repressive political environment outside of universities.

Cornell University is a nonprofit institution with a mission to educate the next generation of global citizens, Wendy Wolford, Cornell’s vice provost for international affairs, said in an emailed statement. We are committed around the world, including in China, to carry out this mission. We don’t work with governments, we work with people and programs.

In the face of Beijing’s strict COVID-19 restrictions and deteriorating relations, only 382 American students studied abroad in China during the 2020-2021 academic year, most of them at NYU Shanghai, a said Jeffrey Lehman, vice chancellor of NYU Shanghai. Compared to many other American university partnerships, NYU Shanghai is an established giant, uniting some 2,000 American and Chinese students as the premier Chinese-American research university. The university is unafraid of its Chinese presence, recently unveiling its sleek New Bund campus in Shanghai after three years of construction.

The deterioration of China-US relations is something we talk about all the time, Lehman said in an emailed statement. Both governments have told us that in these tense times, they believe it is more important than ever to have a school where students can forge the kind of transnational connections that we are famous for.

Duke Kunshan University, a joint venture between Wuhan University and Duke University, is navigating similar waters. Simon said its continued success will depend on three factors: the preservation of academic freedom, the financial survival of the university, and the stability of bilateral relations.

It’s a constant struggle to keep it running, because the Chinese political system and the American political system are not well aligned with each other, he added. Because they don’t align well with each other, they make managing a project like this very difficult.

Even as the landscape becomes increasingly difficult to navigate, William Kirby, professor of China studies at Harvard University, said if US universities disengage from their Chinese counterparts, they will suffer in the long run.

Any university system that does not collaborate with a large and growing Chinese university system, which is one of the absolute leaders in the field of research, will find itself at a great disadvantage, he said. And any university that doesn’t try to recruit the best possible talent from anywhere, from anywhere in the world, is doing itself a disservice and is on the way to decline.

