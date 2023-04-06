Caustic liquid leak in US Steel tower triggers hazmat response





Hazmat teams handle leak at US Steel Tower

Updated: 11:14 PM EDT April 5, 2023

Hide Transcript Show Transcript

YEAH, KRISTEN AND MIKE, JUST IN THE LAST 10 MINUTES THESE ROADS HAVE OPENED, SPECIFICALLY GRANT STREET BETWEEN SIXTH AND SEVENTH AVENUE. SO IF YOU ARE DRIVING IN THIS DOWNTOWN AREA, THIS MAIN ARTERY, YOU WILL NOT BE AFFECTED. AS WELL AS THIS SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE BEFORE AFTER THE LEAK WHICH HAS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED. BUT I WANT TO SHOW YOU WHAT ARE WATCHING. THIS IS WHAT THE AUTHORITIES SAY THE CAUSTIC LEAK JUST DRIPPING FROM THE AMERICAN STEEL TOWER HERE AT 600 GRANT STREET. WE HAVE NOT YET IDENTIFIED THIS SPECIFIC LIQUID. OUR TEAMS CANNOT TELL US AT THIS TIME. A PUBLIC SAFETY SPOKESPERSON SAYS IT SEEMS TO BE A SKIN IRRITANT BUT IS NOT A THREAT TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. AGAIN, IT IS NOT DANGEROUS FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE AROUND HERE. OF COURSE, IF YOU TOUCH IT, IT COULD HAVE ADVERSE EFFECTS. BUT OF COURSE THEY HAVE THE BAND HERE. SO NOBODY CAN PASS THE YELLOW TAPE OF ATTENTION AT THIS TIME. IT IS SAID THE SCENE IS UNDER CONTROL. AGAIN, IT’S AT THE STEEL TOWER OF THE USA. HAPPENED AFTER HOURS. THEN THE APPEARS, SAYS THE PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER SAYS THERE WAS NO EVACUATION. ALWAYS WORK TO DISCOVER THE NATURE OF ANY INJURY. IF THERE WERE. BUT AGAIN, AS YOU MENTIONED, THE TEAMS TOLD US THAT THE COMPOSITION OF THE BUILDING AS WELL AS THE CURRENT WEATHER HAVE SOME CHALLENGES FOR HAZMAT TEAMS. THIS BUILDING IS UNIQUE AS MOST BUILDINGS HAVE A CONCRETE ENCLOSURE. THIS BUILDING IS JUST ALL STEEL. SO THIS IS A LITTLE DIFFERENT FROM WHAT THEY WILL NORMALLY ENCOUNTER WITH OTHER BUILDINGS. IT IS, AS EVERYONE IN PITTSBURGH KNOWS, A UNIQUE SET OF. YET YOU GET A LIVE LOOK AT THIS CAUSTIC OR CORROSIVE. YOU GET A LIVE LOOK AT THIS. CAUSTIC OR CORROSIVE LIQUID LEAKAGE FROM SIDE OF AMERICAN STEEL TOWER. MOST OF THE CREWS THAT WERE HERE A FEW HOURS AGO, THEY HAVE LEFT. THERE IS ALWAYS A REPRESENTATIVE, IT APPEARS, FROM THE DEP WHO IS ON STAGE, AS WELL AS A COUPLE OF PEOPLE FROM HAZMAT. THEY CONSULTED WITH BUILDING MANAGEMENT. SHOULD KNOW A LOT MORE TOMORROW MORNING. WE WILL TRY TO KEEP YOU UPDATED OVER THE AIR AND ONLINE AS WE LEARN OF THE DELAYS

Hazmat teams handle leak at US Steel Tower

Updated: 11:14 PM EDT April 5, 2023

Hazmat crews are at the scene of the US Steel Tower after a caustic liquid leaked Wednesday night. An update from Pittsburgh Public Safety says the situation is now under control, although road closures will remain while crews complete cleanup. A Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer, Amanda Mueller, told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that crews were trying to seal off the leaking fluid. The situation is unique because the building is made entirely of steel, whereas most buildings have a concrete envelope. Wednesday’s storms did not help the effort, the officer said. Mueller did not report any evacuations due to the situation. There is no word on injuries yet. Pittsburgh Public Safety is warning people to avoid the area due to major road closures. There is no danger to the public at this time, according to Mueller. Caustic liquids are corrosive and capable of destroying or eating away materials through a chemical reaction.

PITTSBURGH—

Hazmat crews are at the scene of the US Steel Tower after a caustic liquid leaked Wednesday night.

An update from Pittsburgh Public Safety says the situation is now under control, although road closures will remain while crews complete cleanup.

A public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety, Amanda Mueller, told Action News 4 from Pittsburgh that crews were trying to seal off the leaking fluid. The situation is unique because the building is entirely made of steel, whereas most buildings have a concrete coating.

Wednesday’s storms did not help the effort, the officer said.

Mueller did not report any evacuations due to the situation. There is no word on injuries yet.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Update: Public Safety spokesperson tells us there is NO danger to the public. Crews attempt to seal leaking caustic liquid at US Steel Tower. No word on injuries, but the spokesperson says no evacuation was necessary. @WTAE https://t.co/o6BUNwCd40

— Mike Valente (@ValenteWTAE) April 6, 2023

Pittsburgh Public Safety is warning people to avoid the area due to major road closures. There is no danger to the public at this time, according to Mueller.

Caustic liquids are corrosive and capable of destroying or eating away materials through a chemical reaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtae.com/article/us-steel-tower-hazmat-leak/43524257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related