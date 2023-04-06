



The Draft Border Target Operating Model presents a proposal for a new world-class border system to protect against security and biosecurity threats. The government will engage the industry for six weeks before announcing the final version later this year. This model is underpinned by over $1 billion of investment in borders. Changes during this spending review period

The UK government, in partnership with the Scottish and Welsh governments, today (5 April) announced a plan to strengthen borders against biosecurity threats and illicit imports. The Draft Border Targets Operating Model lays out a plan to realize the ambitions of the 2025 Border Strategy to create the world’s most effective borders.

This draft was developed through extensive engagement with border industries and businesses across the UK. The six-week engagement period has now begun and the final target operating model will be announced later this year.

Border Innovation is supported by over $1 billion in investments during this spending review period to improve how government systems and technologies support the movement of goods and people across national borders.

The proposed new model will avoid delays at the border by reducing the need for physical inspection of many types of goods and ensuring that inspections occur at required ports to allow traffic to flow freely.

The proposal of the target operating model applies to imports from all countries. These controls will protect our environment, provide food that is safe to eat while maintaining security of supply for consumers, and stop criminal activity before it harms our communities.

In an increasingly uncertain world, quarantine is critical, and full control means we can protect ourselves from known and unknown threats. Control will protect consumers, businesses and the economy as a whole from disease threats such as African swine fever and xyllella.

The proposed targeted operating model would protect UK borders from such threats while making doing business as easy as possible. To reduce the burden on businesses, the new risk-based global model we propose will use data and technology to simplify and streamline import trade processes.

Central to this proposed model is a new single trading window that will be available from 2023 and fully operational by 2027. This technology will streamline the process for traders who only need to submit their information once, in one place.

The government will also pilot an ambitious program of trusted traders guarantee schemes to test the further simplified process.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe, Cabinet Secretary, said:

The publication of the Draft Border Target Operating Model is a major step towards the safety, security and efficiency of our borders. Our proposal will help grow the economy by balancing reducing costs and friction for businesses while giving consumers and businesses confidence.

Biosecurity Minister Lord Benyon said:

It is important to enforce strong border controls. Invasive disease could cost our farms and businesses billions of pounds, threaten food safety and erode confidence in UK exports around the world. That’s why we’re working closely with businesses to devise powerful systems that work for the country.

Amanda Francis, Chief Executive Officer, International Courier & Express Services Association, said:

International express operators support government initiatives to improve efficiencies at borders to ease the flow of goods for UK businesses and minimize trade costs. We particularly welcome the proportionate risk-based approach adopted by this Draft Objective Operating Model and the proposals to reduce data requirements for safety and security and allow the use of transport security accompanying documents. We hope to work with governments to implement these proposals and explore other areas of simplification based on a trusted operator approach.

Gavin Stedman, Port Health & Public Protection Director, London Port Health Authority, said:

We welcome the publication of the TOM, which will provide a basis for consistent risk-based checks across EU and non-EU trade. Building a dynamic and flexible system provides greater efficiency and transparency, enabling us to better respond to demand, balancing biosecurity and trade needs at our borders.

William Bain, Head of Trade Policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said:

BCC strongly supports the transition to a digital trading system. If done right, small businesses will benefit from importing goods into the UK.

It’s important to provide certainty for your business, and now you need to focus on providing a set time scale. This requires a concerted effort to build physical and digital infrastructure.

Then, it’s important that companies involved in sourcing and supply chains here and around the world properly prepare for these changes and the introduction of trusted new trader agreements.

We look forward to working closely with UK government and business over the coming months to make this transition as smooth as possible.

A spokesperson for the Fresh Produce Consortium said:

The Fresh Produce Consortium supports the publication of the long-awaited Border Target Operating Model draft. The UK Government is seizing the opportunity to implement the world’s best least cost border solution. We will work with the UK Government to help responsible businesses in the fresh produce, floriculture and botanical sectors make the most of their expertise to maximize efficiency, food safety and biosecurity.

Note to editors:

The Draft Objective Operating Model proposes implementation of controls through three major milestones. European Union. 31 January 2024 – Introduction of documentation and risk-based identification and physical examination for medium-risk animal products, plant and plant products and high-risk food (and feed) of non-animal origin in the EU. At this point, imports of sanitary and phytosanitary products from the rest of the world will begin to benefit from the new risk-based model. 31 October 2024 – The EU Declaration of Safety and Security for Imported Goods comes into force from 31 October 2024. Along with this, we introduce a reduced data set for imports and eliminate duplicates where possible across different pre-arrival data sets through the use of a single UK transaction window. . Introduction of health certification for medium-risk animal products, high-risk food and non-animal feed imported from the EU, with the first milestone on 31 October 2023, EU. Businesses must prepare for these changes now by working with their supply chains. TOM also explains that new inspections and controls will be introduced for Irish goods moving directly from Ireland to the UK. Under the Windsor Framework, Northern Ireland businesses have unfettered access to the UK’s most important markets, whether they move their goods directly or indirectly through Irish ports. Implementation dates for the second and third milestones in ports receiving Irish products directly from Ireland on the west coast will be clarified in the final version of the Target Operating Model to be published later this year. We will make necessary legislative changes in Congress to support delivery of the targeted operating model when time permits.

