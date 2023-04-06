When might US political support be undesirable in Taiwan?





For a while, it looked like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would be making a high-profile visit to Taiwan this spring. It has been suggested that this could cause Beijing to react even more coercively than it did after previous speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August 2022. Perhaps for this reason, McCarthy will have- Does he now have a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen when transits through Los Angeles, California. Depending on how McCarthy frames his support for Tsai, however, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) could still step up military operations around Taiwan to signal opposition to the alleged hollowing out of the US one-China policy. Depending on the extent of these actions, some Taiwanese voters could again conclude that such symbolic displays of support risk locking Taiwan into a growing rivalry between the United States and China.

According to recent surveys we conducted in Taiwan, the majority of respondents believe that Pelosis’s visit harmed Taiwan’s security. At first glance, this seems surprising. In a triangular relationship between a patron state (the United States) and its client (Taiwan) on the one hand, and a common adversary (China) on the other, one would normally expect the client to welcome visible and credible signals of support.

However, even if their security environment appears to be deteriorating, a customer may not appreciate supportive signals from the customer if they view those signals as so provocative that they compromise their security. Typically, it is the client who worries about being trapped by their client, while the client worries about the client giving up. But our polls suggest that a sizable portion of Taiwanese voters are worried about being entrapped by the United States. There are, of course, partisan differences regarding entrapment fears. Kuomintang (KMT) supporters and independents fear that the convergence of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and US preferences toward strategic competition with China will make Taiwan less secure.

This concern about trapping seems to have increased after Pelosis’ visit. We conducted a panel survey in Taiwan with two waves, one in September 2022 and a second in January 2023, to gauge the reaction of the Taiwanese public to Pelosis’ very public show of support for Taiwan. In 2022, we asked respondents, following Pelosis’s visit and the PRC’s unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan, whether Taiwan faces a serious threat. In January 2023, we followed up with a slightly different question about whether the Pelosis trip made Taiwan more or less safe.

In September 2022, respondents overwhelmingly believed that the Pelosis trip and the People’s Liberation Army’s large-scale exercises posed a serious threat to Taiwan. Somewhat surprisingly, this response was similar across the political partisan divide in Taiwan. Media reports, both in Taiwan and in the West, suggested that many Taiwanese citizens did not seem too bothered by China’s reactions.

After the initial shock, the majority of respondents in the January 2023 survey still believed Pelosis’s visit made Taiwan less safe. But partisan differences were clearer in the responses to that question than they had been in September. A majority of KMT supporters and independents (along with a third of DPP supporters) thought Pelosis’s visit had made Taiwan less safe. In contrast, a majority of DPP supporters believed the opposite to be true.

Indeed, by January 2023, 52% of our DPP respondents had come to the conclusion that Taiwan was safer as a result of the visit. In contrast, only 21% of independent respondents and 11% of KMT respondents had done so.

Such a shift may have resulted from reassuring US policy initiatives or confirmation bias, or both. For example, in January 2023, some DPP supporters may have responded to the US-Taiwanese 21st Century Trade Initiative and a $12 billion military aid package. Alternatively, some DPP supporters may have perceived, or wanted to perceive, a shift in US policy after our first survey in September 2022 and sought evidence of their beliefs. Based on responses to other questions we asked in the 2023 survey about the likelihood of possible U.S. gestures of support for Taiwan, DPP respondents who changed their perception of Taiwan’s security in one direction more positive between the surveys also believed that the United States would diplomatically recognize Taiwan, send troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by the PRC, and conclude a trade agreement with Taiwan.

A popular theory of Taiwanese security?

In addition to asking respondents about the impact of Pelosis’s visit on Taiwan’s security, we also asked panel respondents whether they had a popular theory of security, i.e. insights into the factors influencing Taiwan’s security based on their own biases and lived experiences. We gave respondents five common explanations for cross-Strait instability and asked them if they agreed or disagreed with each.

A large portion of those interviewed seem to have a relatively plausible multi-causal theory of how Taiwan’s security is threatened. A large majority agrees that the PRC’s aggressive intentions are a source of instability. A smaller majority believe that rising levels of support for Taiwan independence are a source of instability. And only about 55% attribute the instability to the shift in US policy towards a One China, One Taiwan policy. On the other hand, the majority of respondents tend not to attribute the instability to neglect of Taiwan’s defense construction or US strategic ambiguity. Taken together, these results suggest that many voters lean heavily towards the ideas rooted in traditional US policy of double deterrence: Taiwan is safer when the PRC’s aggressive intentions are countered and when the PRC is assured that US policy does not does not encourage formal independence.

Not surprisingly, there are partisan differences. DPP supporters are more likely to blame inadequate military spending as a source of instability than KMT supporters and independents. Similarly, while KMT supporters and Independents do not believe that US strategic ambiguity is a source of instability, a small majority of DPP supporters do. While all groups attribute the instability to the PRC’s aggressive intentions, DPP supporters overwhelmingly do so. Interestingly, all groups also agree that greater Taiwan support for independence is a source of instability, although a smaller majority of DPP supporters agree than others. . Unsurprisingly, a large majority of KMT supporters agree that the hollowing out of the US one-China policy is a source of instability, but Independents and DPP supporters are relatively evenly split.

Consequences

Our investigations have some tentative implications for policy discussions in Washington about how to keep Taiwan secure.

First, our data suggest that if a significant portion of the client state feels that such high-profile signals of support are counterproductive, it may weaken the secure relationship between patron and client, making coordinated responses to the adversary more difficult. commmon. A McCarthy-Tsai meeting, or a McCarthy visit to Taiwan, can only be prospectively reassuring to a majority of Taiwanese if they think the PRC’s response will be milder than it was after Pelosis’ visit. And if China reacts less coercively after McCarthy’s token actions, then it’s possible that, in retrospect, at least some KMT and independent voters could conclude that such actions are a helpful signal of support. On the other hand, even a slightly less threatening response from the PRC may not be reassuring enough for the KMT and independent voters, given their concerns about the trap. Our surveys suggest that KMT supporters, and to some extent Independents, do not culturally or politically identify with the United States as much as DPP respondents. Many KMT supporters and independents blame growing support for independence as a source of instability across the Strait. Thus, many KMTs and independents are unlikely to interpret a McCarthy-Tsai meeting as a useful symbol of US support for PRC coercion, especially if it is viewed as a partisan statement of support for the DPP government.

A second implication of our results concerns the effectiveness of deterrence. Washington’s talk of how to deter the PRC emphasizes military tools rather than the synergistic effects of assuring Beijing that the United States does not encourage or allow formal independence from Taiwan. Proponents of double deterrence argue that since 1972, credible coercion and credible assurance have kept the likelihood of a PRC takeover of Taiwan relatively low and will likely continue to be more successful compared to US strategies. alternatives, such as authorization and/or recognition of an independent Taiwan by right. This may or may not be the case. There is some debate over whether double deterrence is the best of a bad set of options to reduce the likelihood of conflict. But our analysis of popular guarantor safety theory suggests that a considerable portion of the Taiwanese population seems to agree with the notion of double deterrence. This may be the conceptual basis for their concern about the trap of American politicians.

Methodology

The 2022 household telephone survey was conducted between September 22 and September 29, 2022 by the National Chengchi University Center for Election Studies. We randomly drew samples according to the area codes of the telephone directories. Only respondents over the age of 20 and registered in Taiwan were eligible for this survey. Data was weighted by gender, age, education and area of ​​residence based on the latest census data. The sample size was 1127. The margin of error with a 95% confidence interval is 2.92%. The 2023 panel study was conducted between January 5 and January 9, 2023. We managed to re-interview 576 respondents, approximately 51% of the 2022 sample. The data was also weighted by gender, age, education and area of ​​residence. The main issues we analyze are as follows: In August this year, US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, and China immediately held large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. Do you think this is a serious threat to Taiwan’s security? (September 2022 survey); and Do you think Pelosis’s visit to Taiwan has made Taiwan more or less safe? (January 2023 survey).

