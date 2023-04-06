



Messages are received on 4G and 5G mobile phones with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds. Match other countries such as the US and Canada that use the system

A UKwide life-saving public emergency alert system opens at 3pm on Sunday 23rd April.

Following successful pilots in East Suffolk and Reading, testing of the new emergency alert system will see people receive a message on their phone’s home screen, accompanied by sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

The public does not have to take any action for testing. Sound and vibration will automatically stop after 10 seconds. Just swipe the message, such as a low battery warning or notification, or click OK on the phone home screen to continue using your phone normally.

Emergency alerts are already successfully used in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and several other countries, including Japan, and are widely believed to have saved lives in severe weather conditions, for example. In the UK, alerts can be used to alert villagers affected by wildfires or severe flooding.

The government has worked with emergency services and partners, including The Football Association and the London Marathon, to ensure that the national test has minimal impact on the major events taking place on the day.

Parliamentarian Oliver Dowden, Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, said:

Enter the date in your diary on April 23 at 3:00 PM. Test the new national emergency alert system.

Getting this system through national testing means there’s another tool in our toolkit for keeping the public safe during life-threatening emergencies. It can be the sound that saves your life.

National Fire Chiefs Council Chairman Mark Hardingham said:

We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and everyone has to do their part. A new emergency alert system is one way we can do this. A 10-second national test might be uncomfortable for some, but the next time you hear it, your life and the life-saving actions of emergency services may depend on it, so forgive me for intrusiveness.

Deputy Commissioner Owen Weatherill, Director of the National Police Chiefs Council for Civil Emergency, said:

When a crisis strikes, it can be important to quickly alert and inform the public. We look forward to further advancing the use of emergency alert capabilities and how the public can provide tangible benefits to protecting and preserving lives, as well as supporting a broader police response to critical incidents with our partner agencies. Together with our partners, we will continue to listen carefully to public feedback and ensure that the use of emergency alerts has a positive impact.

Emergency Alerts will transform the UK’s ability to warn and inform. Collaborating with mobile broadcasting technology will provide a means to rapidly deliver emergency messages to nearly 90% of mobile phones in a defined area when there is a risk to life and provide clear instructions on how to best respond. will.

Emergency alert best practices from other countries have shown that people can work more effectively in real emergencies, knowing what an alert looks and sounds if they have been tested before.

This system is used very rarely and is only sent when there is an immediate danger to people’s lives, so people may go unnoticed for months or even years.

You can find more information about emergency alerts, including what they look like and what they sound like, at gov.uk/alerts.

