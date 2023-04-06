When is the US ADP employment report and how could it affect EUR/USD?





ADP US Jobs Report Overview

Wednesday’s US economic calendar features the release of the ADP private sector employment report for March, due at 12:15 GMT. Estimates point to an addition of 200,000 private sector jobs in the month under review, compared to 245,000 in February. The data will provide new insight into US labor market conditions and fuel expectations for the official jobs report, popularly known as NFP, due out on Friday.

As Matías Salord, a journalist at FXStreet, explains: All economic numbers have the potential to influence market expectations of Fed monetary policy, which are stable in the very short term but fluctuate wildly given what might happen. pass from the third trimester. Recession fears and recent banking developments have led markets to price in rate cuts later in 2023. The economic outlook is uncertain and even the Fed doesn’t know what it’s going to do. Forward guidance is vague. This week’s economic data might help shed some light, but it won’t bring clarity.

How Could the Data Affect EUR/USD?

Ahead of the key release, the U.S. dollar (USD) rallied modestly from its lowest level since early February, hit on Wednesday, amid an intraday rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle are acting as tailwinds for the greenback. The disappointing release of the ADP report will reaffirm market bets and prompt further selling around the dollar, which, in turn, supports the outlook for an extension of the EUR/USD bullish trajectory seen over the past three months. weeks approximately.

Conversely, a stronger reading is unlikely to impress Dollar bulls ahead of the official jobs report. This, along with the prospect of further rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is on the upside. Therefore, any immediate market reaction is more likely to remain limited.

Eren Sengezer, Managing Editor at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the major and writes: “EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the ascending regression channel from mid-March and the indicator for l The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hourly chart remains below 70, suggesting that the short-term bullish bias remains intact.

Eren also describes important technical levels for trading the EUR/USD pair: “On the upside, 1.1000 (psychological level, upper boundary of the ascending channel) lines up as key resistance ahead of 1.1035 (multi-month high set at the beginning of February).”

“In the event that EUR/USD breaks below 1.0950 (midpoint of ascending channel), it may extend its correction towards 1.0900 (lower boundary of ascending channel, 20-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart) and 1.0850 (50-period SMA),” Eren adds.

Keynotes

• Overview of the ADP/ISM services PMI in the United States: slowing but still positive

• EUR/USD forecast: Euro could test 1.1000 on weak US data

• EUR/USD can break 1.10 at any time but could struggle to rally much further – ING

About the ADP US Employment Report

Employment Change released by Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Inc. is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in the United States. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending, boosting economic growth. Thus, a high reading is traditionally seen as positive or bullish for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.

