FTSE 100 Live: Home Prices Resilient, Stocks Strong Despite US Uncertainty





FTSE 100 Rally, TUI Shares Soar 10% on Reserve Optimism

The hotly anticipated recession anxiety about the state of the US job market has not kept investors aside today.

The FTSE 100 index recorded 7698.79, up 35.85 points from expectations. The normally market-moving nonfarm payrolls report is expected to be released tomorrow and will give big direction as to whether US policymakers can pause interest rate hikes.

Wall Street is now 50-50 on whether the Federal Reserve’s May meeting will see another uptick after an economic update added to US recession fears this week.

London traders will have to wait until Tuesday to react to the US jobs report, but that didn’t stop them from taking new positions as stocks including BT Group and Barclays rose 2%. Betting company Entain took first place with 1281.5p on the riser board, up 27.5p.

The FTSE 250 index rose 43.46 points to 18,644.88 on the back of a big jump in travel agency TUI, which reported encouraging booking trends ahead of the Easter holiday season.

CEO Sebastian Ebel said:

The stock price jumped 10% (56.4p) to 613.6p.

Ukraine-based iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo also climbed 6p to 116.6p after reporting a doubling in production in the first quarter, reflecting the restart of a second pellet production line as electricity supply improved.

Elsewhere, THG shares rallied as the e-commerce firm’s Ingenuity platform announced major client wins that will serve its websites for retailer Maximo’s AllBeauty.com and Fragrance Direct brands.

The 10-year partnership is expected to represent an additional $150 million in annual product value. Broker Liberum said: This is a positive sign that a change in Ingenuity’s strategy to focus on larger clients is starting to bear fruit.

THG shares rose 2.5p to 66.2p, still a far cry from the 500p we saw when the Hut Group business founded by entrepreneur Matt Molding joined the stock market in 2020.

At AIM, shares of Gear4Music fell 5.5 points to 82.5 points after they said cost of living pressures were causing customers to delay spending on random items like musical instruments.

Declining demand in February and March means that revenue for the year just ended will now be between $7.3 and $7.7 million, up from $11 million the previous year.

