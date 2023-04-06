US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests





SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) Risking China’s wrath, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday welcomed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as a great friend of America during a a tense show of American support in a rare high-level bipartisan meeting on American soil. .

Speaking cautiously to avoid an unnecessary escalation of tensions with Beijing, Tsai and McCarthy sidestepped calls from hardliners in the United States for a more confrontational stance toward China in defense of self-governing Taiwan.

Instead, the two leaders stood shoulder-to-shoulder in a show of unity at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, acknowledging China’s threats to the island’s government but speaking only of maintaining peace. long-standing American policy.

Americas’ support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan, McCarthy said at a press conference later.

McCarthy referred to Reagan’s peace-by-strength approach to foreign relations and stressed that it was a bipartisan meeting of members of Congress, not a political party. He said US-Taiwanese ties were stronger than at any time in his life.

He and Tsai spoke to reporters with Reagans Air Force One as the backdrop.

She said the unwavering support reassures the Taiwanese people that we are not isolated.

Yet the formal appearances of the meeting and the high rank of some of the elected members of the Congressional delegation threatened to run counter to China’s position that any interaction between US and Taiwanese officials is a challenge to the China’s claim of sovereignty over the island.

More than a dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including the third House Democrat, joined Republican McCarthy for the day-long talks.

During a private session, they discussed the importance of Taiwan’s self-defense, fostering strong trade and economic ties, and supporting island governments’ ability to participate in the international community, Tsai said. .

They made no mention of calls from hardliners inside and outside Congress for greater US involvement in the defense of Taiwan should China attack.

Tsai said she emphasized to lawmakers Taiwan’s commitment to upholding the peaceful status quo where the Taiwanese people can continue to prosper in a free and open society.

But she also warned: It is no secret that today the peace we have maintained and the democracy we have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges.

We find ourselves once again in a world where democracy is under threat and where the urgency of shining the beacon of freedom cannot be underestimated.

The United States severed official relations with Taiwan in 1979 while formally establishing diplomatic relations with the government in Beijing. The United States recognizes a one-China policy in which Beijing claims Taiwan, but it does not endorse China’s claim to the island and remains Taiwan’s main provider of military and defense assistance.

For Tsai, this was the trickiest leg of a week-long trip to strengthen alliances with the United States and Central America. The Speaker of the United States House is second in line to the President. No speaker is known to have met a Taiwanese president on American soil since the United States severed official diplomatic relations.

China has reacted to past trips by Taiwanese presidents through the United States, and past trips to Taiwan by senior US officials, with displays of military force. After then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August, China responded with its biggest live-fire exercises in decades, including firing a missile over the ‘island.

Chinese officials promised a clear but unspecified response to the meeting with McCarthy.

Later Wednesday, China said it firmly opposes Tsais’ visit and strongly condemns it, in a statement from China’s official Xinhua news agency.

China will take resolute and vigorous measures to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said, citing an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson. He urged the United States not to continue down the wrong and dangerous road.

There was no sign of a full-scale military response Thursday morning like China had done before.

Chinese ships have participated in a joint patrol and inspection operation in the Taiwan Strait that will last three days, state media said Thursday morning. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said late Wednesday that it had tracked the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong crossing the Bashi Strait to southeast Taiwan.

Biden administration insists there’s nothing provocative about Tsai’s visit, the latest of half a dozen to the US

Beijing should not use transits as an excuse to take action, to escalate tensions, to push further to change the status quo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday during a trip to Europe.

The Taiwan presidents’ visit to America comes as China, the United States and their allies strengthen their military positions and prepare for any confrontation between the two sides, with Taiwan and its claim to sovereignty as the main flashpoint.

The confrontation between the United States and China, a rising power increasingly seeking to assert its influence overseas under President Xi Jinping, erupted with Pelosis’s visit and again this winter with the trip through the United States of what the United States says is a Chinese spy balloon.

Democratic Rep. Pelosi said in a statement: Today’s meeting between President Tsai of Taiwan and President McCarthy is to be commended for its leadership, bipartisan participation, and distinguished and historic venue.

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war and have no official relations, despite being linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

For their part, Taiwanese officials in the United States and Taiwanese presidents on successive visits aim for a delicate balance between maintaining warm relations with their powerful American allies, without overstepping their intermediary status in the United States or unnecessarily provoking China.

To that end, no Taiwanese flag flies over the former Taiwan Embassy in Washington. Taiwanese presidents call their stops in the United States transits rather than visits, and they avoid Washington.

McCarthy, the newly elected Speaker of the House, makes his first foray into foreign policy.

The Republican chairman and the ranking Democrat of a new House special committee on China joined him for the meeting, as well as the chairman of the ways and means committee which handles important fiscal policy for Taiwan, among others .

Seated to McCarthys’ right was the third House Democrat, Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who spoke of the long history of U.S.-Taiwanese cooperation and an overwhelming bipartisan commitment to Congress, working with the Biden administration. , to strengthen the relationship.

Mascaro and Knickmeyer reported from Washington. AP writers Nomaan Merchant and Fu Ting in Washington, Huizhong Wu in Taipei and Matthew Lee in Brussels contributed.

