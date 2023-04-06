Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.





London CNN —

Ofcom, the UK’s media and communications regulator, said there were significant concerns that Amazon and Microsoft could harm competition in the cloud services market.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ofcom said it had proposed referring the cloud services market to the UK antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, for further investigation.

Ofcom’s own investigation, launched in October, so far uncovered several concerning practices involving some of the world’s biggest technology companies, said Ofcom’s chief executive, Fergal Farragher.

High barriers to transition are already hurting competition in fast-growing markets. Farragher believes more in-depth investigations are needed to ensure these services are working properly for the people and businesses that rely on them.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday it had received and was reviewing the results of Ofcom’s interim investigation. A spokesperson said Ofcom was prepared to conduct market research in this area if deemed necessary.

Ofcom’s announcement comes days after Google Cloud accused Microsoft (MSFT) of anticompetitive cloud computing practices. In an interview with Reuters, Google Cloud vice president Amit Javeri said the company had taken issue with antitrust authorities and called for a closer look at EU antitrust regulators.

In a statement shared with CNN on Wednesday, Zavery said the Ofcoms report highlights the need for certain players in the UK to do more to level the playing field in the cloud market.

Cloud services are provided to businesses and consumers over the Internet and include applications such as Gmail and Dropbox.

According to Ofcom, Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure have a combined UK market share of 60-70% in cloud services. Google (GOOGL) is the closest competitor at 5% to 10%.

Ofcom said the three companies charged high egress rates for transferring data out of the cloud, which prevented customers from switching providers or using multiple providers to best meet their needs.

It also indicates technical restrictions imposed by major providers that prevent some services from one provider from working effectively with cloud services from other companies, and rate discounts are designed to encourage customers to use a single provider for all or most of their clouds. said it was Required.

Ofcom said there are signs that these market functions are already taking their toll, with evidence that cloud customers face significant price increases when they renew their contracts.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company would remain engaged with Ofcom on the investigation. We are committed to ensuring that the UK cloud industry remains highly competitive, the spokesperson added.

An AWS spokesperson said: This is an interim investigation finding and AWS will continue to work with Ofcom prior to the release of the final report.

Ofcom has solicited feedback on the proposal for further investigation and expects to announce a final decision on whether to refer the cloud services market to competition and market authorities by 5 October.

Creating a market research reference is an important step for Ofcom to take. “Our proposal reflects the importance of cloud computing to UK consumers and businesses,” he said.

Europe’s Digital Markets Law, which will come into effect in May, aims to strengthen competition in online services. The UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill is also expected to come before Parliament this year, which aims to promote competition in online services.

