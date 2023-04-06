US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news





US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in her home state of California, a historic visit that has already drawn condemnation from China, which claims self-governing democracy as its own .

The two leaders sat together at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Los Angeles.

The closed-door meeting makes McCarthy the highest-ranking official to meet a Taiwanese president on US soil since 1979, the year Washington established diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China.

McCarthy called Tsai a great friend of America and added: I am optimistic that we will continue to find ways for the American and Taiwanese people to work together to promote economic freedom, democracy, peace and stability.

Tsai thanked McCarthy for her hospitality, calling it warm like the California sun, and also thanked the rest of the congressional delegation, saying: I’m so happy.

A plane flies over Simi Valley, California, pulling a banner that reads, One China! Taiwan is part of China! to protest the visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens [David Swanson/Reuters]

Beijing had previously criticized Tsais’ stops in the United States as part of a visit to diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize and quickly condemned the meeting between McCarthy and Tsai, which it presents as a separatist desire to ensure peace. independence of Taiwan.

In response to the grossly wrong actions taken by the United States and Taiwan, China will take strong and resolute action to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Thursday in Beijing. The Defense Ministry said the Chinese military would be on high alert.

stronger together

A bipartisan group of politicians attended the meeting, according to a statement from McCarthys’ office ahead of the visit. A small crowd also gathered outside the library, some pro-Taiwan and some pro-China.

At a press conference later that afternoon, McCarthy reaffirmed his support for continued dialogue with Taiwan.

Friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and America is an issue of profound importance to the free world, and it is essential for maintaining economic freedom, peace and regional stability, he said.

Tsai spoke after McCarthy, thanking him and other U.S. congressional leaders for meeting with her.

Their presence and unwavering support reassures the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone, Tsai said, later adding: We are stronger when we are together.

Acknowledging the meetings held at the Reagan Presidential Library, she quoted the former Republican president as saying that freedom must be actively defended.

It is no secret that today the peace we have maintained and the democracy we have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges, Tsai said. We find ourselves once again in a world where democracy is under threat. And the urgency of shining the beacon of freedom cannot be underestimated.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tsais’ transit through the United States normal, noting that she has made six similar stops in recent years.

Beijing should not use transit as an excuse to take steps to escalate tensions, to push it further to change the status quo, Blinken said Wednesday at a press conference in Brussels.

A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, had previously warned that Beijing would retaliate resolutely if McCarthy and Tsai meet.

At a press conference on Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that Tsais’ transit was part of a long tradition of Taiwanese leaders passing through the United States.

But she reiterated Blinkens’ message that the layover should not be an excuse to overreact.

Our communication channels are open, said Jean-Pierre. And we had a consistent message that called for restraint. And in recent days, we have communicated directly to the Chinese at high levels that the escalation is not warranted. And so continue to keep these channels of conversations open.

Supporters gather outside a Los Angeles hotel where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is due to arrive [Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo]

The meeting comes at the end of a trip by Tsai to Central America, to build support for Belize and Guatemala, two of Taiwan’s 13 remaining diplomatic allies.

But her travels took her through New York late last month. His transit through California on Wednesday is part of his return trip to Taiwan.

The unofficial U.S. stops, however, drew a strong backlash from China, which considers Taiwan an inalienable part of its territory and therefore opposes any state-to-state relationship with the island.

On Monday, the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles reiterated that the meeting with McCarthy would destabilize the political foundations of China-US relations, hurting the national feelings of 1.4 billion Chinese.

The United States does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but pursues an unofficial policy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan and questions of its sovereignty.

And while Washington recognizes Beijing’s one-China policy, it rejects any use of force to settle the Taiwan independence dispute. It is also the most important international support and military support on the island.

For his part, McCarthy, a Republican, has been outspoken in his opposition to Chinese leadership. In December, he contributed to a Fox News op-ed that said the biggest threat to the United States was the Chinese Communist Party.

He has been a strong advocate for helping Taiwan in its self-defense against Chinese aggression, even offering a visit to Taiwan after being elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This position makes him the third highest-ranking politician in the US government.

On Wednesday, in response to questions from reporters, McCarthy revisited the prospect of visiting Taiwan, saying: I have no current plans, but that doesn’t mean I won’t go.

China, however, has repeatedly warned against any meeting between US and Taiwanese leaders.

When former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last August to meet with Tsai, China responded with war games around the island, including launching missiles overhead. from Taiwan.

The White House, however, has repeatedly sought to downplay the significance of the Tsais stops in the United States.

His transit through New York last week included a speech at the Hudson Institute think tank, as well as meetings with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, including Jodi Ernst, Dan Sullivan and Mark Kelly.

At a press conference after Tsais left on Wednesday, McCarthy outlined crucial ways he hoped to strengthen US ties with Taiwan.

Based on our conversations, it’s clear that several actions are needed, McCarthy said.

First, we must pursue arms sales to Taiwan and ensure that these sales reach Taiwan very quickly. Second, we need to strengthen our economic cooperation, especially in trade and technology. Third, we must continue to promote our common values ​​on the world stage.

McCarthy also warned that tensions in this world are at their highest level since the end of the Cold War, as authoritarian leaders seek to use violence and fear to provoke unnecessary conflict.

But he dismissed fears Wednesday’s meeting could escalate tensions with China, saying there was no need for retaliation.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (right) referenced the legacy of former Republican President Ronald Reagan during their meeting at the Reagan Presidential Library. [David Swanson/Reuters]

California Representative Pete Aguilar, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, echoed McCarthys’ calls for peace and democracy. Aguilar added that the United States favors competition, but not conflict, with China.

It is important for us to put aside partisanship and work together to promote our common interests and the interests of the free world, he said.

Aguilar described the United States’ relationship with Taiwan as being rooted in the pillars of stability, shared economic interests and democracy.

I told Speaker Tsai that House Democrats will never abandon this relationship and will work hand in hand with the Biden administration to affirm our commitment as we understand the unique and vital role Taiwan plays in the region, he said.

