Defying China, US House leader and Taiwan president present united front





Taipei, Taiwan

Defying repeated threats from Beijing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US President Kevin McCarthy staged a carefully choreographed united front in California on Wednesday against an increasingly powerful and aggressive China.

For Taiwan, the rare high-level bipartisan meeting is a timely show of US support, as China steps up diplomatic and military pressure on the self-governing island it claims as part of its territory.

But the encounter also carries great risks: The last time Tsai met with a Speaker of the United States House during Nancy Pelosis’s visit to Taipei last August, Beijing retaliated by holding days of military exercises in large scale and firing missiles over the island, pushing tensions to their highest level. in decades.

This time around, Beijing’s initial reaction seems more subdued. His foreign ministry condemned the meeting and pledged to take strong and resolute action, but so far this has not translated into a specific military response.

To avoid provoking Beijing and triggering another military crisis, US and Taiwanese officials described Tsais’ visit as nothing out of the ordinary, citing an abundance of precedents for a Taiwanese leader to transit through the United States.

But the political significance of Tsais’ meeting with McCarthy is inevitable. This is the highest-level audience a sitting Taiwanese president has received on American soil, with a second official in the presidency after the vice president.

Their meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library highlighted the strengthening ties between Taipei and Washington, even if they remain unofficial in nature.

I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time in my life, McCarthy said at a press conference after the reunion. The Americas’ support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan.

Tsai returned her solidarity pledge, noting that we are stronger when we are together.

In our efforts to protect our way of life, Taiwan is grateful to have the United States on our side, she said, alongside McCarthy with Reagans Air Force One as a backdrop. The constant and unwavering support has reassured the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone.

Under Washington’s longstanding One China policy, the United States recognizes China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized Beijing’s claim to the island. of 23 million inhabitants. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, he is also required by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself.

Austin Wang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said the meeting illustrated the importance of the Taiwan issue in US politics.

Whether the risk is worth it depends on what happens next, he said. If the meeting is a cornerstone for accelerating further economic and military cooperation (then it’s worth the risk).

After Wednesday’s meeting, McCarthy tweeted that the United States should continue to build support for Taiwan. We must continue arms sales to Taiwan and ensure that these sales reach Taiwan in time. We also need to strengthen our economic cooperation, especially with trade and technology, he tweeted.

The ruling Communist Party in Beijing considers Taiwan an inseparable part of its territory, although it has never controlled it and is committed to reuniting the island with mainland China, by force if necessary.

To undermine its legitimacy, Beijing has spent decades cutting Taipei’s diplomatic allies and blocking its participation in international organizations, including the World Health Organization.

The United States maintains an unofficial relationship with Taiwan after transferring diplomatic relations to Beijing decades ago.

Last month, Honduras also transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, leaving the island democracy with just 13 allies remaining.

But instead of increasingly isolating itself from the global community, Taiwan has gradually strengthened its international influence by developing unofficial relations with friendly Western nations while emphasizing shared values ​​by maintaining its ties with official allies.

Tsais’ high-level meeting in California followed a trip to Central America, where she met with allies in Guatemala and Belize to promote democracy and prosperity.

Tsai addressed the parliaments of both countries and signed agreements to deepen their partnerships. While in New York earlier in the trip, she also received a Global Leadership Award from the Hudson Institute, an American think tank based in Washington DC.

Analysts say that since Tsai became president in 2016, her government has increasingly shifted the focus of Taiwanese diplomacy to developing unofficial ties with Western democracies to compensate for the loss of official recognition.

Last month, Taiwan hosted a 150-person Czech delegation, led by the speaker of the lower house of the Czech parliament, amid growing concern among European countries over Taiwan’s future following the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

As President Tsai makes a high-level trip to the Americas, her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou is also making a historic visit to mainland China, the first such trip by a current or former Taiwanese president since the end of the war. Chinese civilian in 1949.

At a time of mounting pressure from Beijing, their parallel visits came to present different visions for the future of self-governing democracy.

Taiwan is set to elect a new president next year, amid questions about the islands’ political future. After serving two terms, Tsai is not eligible for re-election, but his vice president William Lai is expected to run.

After losing to the Tsais Democratic Progressive Party in two presidential elections, the Kuomintang, or KMT, is doing everything it can to avoid another defeat.

We know that in Taiwan, in every presidential election, China is the fundamental issue that matters the most, said Lev Nachman, assistant professor of politics at National Taipei Chengchi University.

The 2024 election will be no different, and it’s just a matter of how the China question is framed, he said.

We already see, for example, the KMT trying to present this as a case between war and peace, in which the KMT brings peace and the DPP brings war.

The KMT is widely seen as more pro-Beijing than the DPP.

When he served as president between 2008 and 2016, Ma focused on establishing greater economic cooperation between Beijing and Taipei. The proposal sparked large-scale protests that saw protesters occupy Taiwan’s legislature for weeks.

In 2015, Ma held a historic meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Singapore, the first such meeting between political leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait in decades.

During his trip to China, Ma met with the director of Taiwan’s Chinese Affairs Office, noting the importance of maintaining exchanges across the Taiwan Strait and doing everything possible to avoid conflicts.

Residents on both sides of the strait belong to the same Chinese nation and are descendants of Chinese people, he said last week.

Unlike Ma, Tsai does not recognize that Taiwan and China belong to the same nation. Instead, she repeatedly stressed that the future of the island can only be decided by its own people.

We will continue to strengthen our national defense and demonstrate our resolve to defend ourselves to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us, she said during National Day celebrations in 2021. .

