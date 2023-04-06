Pre-market actions: The US economy is not doing well. April could be a cruel month





A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can sign standing here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.

New York CNN—

After months of a remarkably strong US labor market and economy, everything seems to be slowing down.

The latest high-frequency data shows that the consumer could run out of steam, hiring activity is moderating, business activity is slowing, interest-rate-sensitive sectors are shrinking and housing is hurting.

The question is whether Friday’s monthly jobs report, by far the most anticipated data this week, will confirm the trend.

The unwavering resilience of the US labor market is one of the greatest sources of stress in today’s economy. Federal Reserve officials said jobs numbers and the pace of wage increases needed to come down before persistent inflation could be overcome.

Over the past year, the Fed has raised interest rates from near zero to a range of 4.75% to 5% to cool the economy. But employment figures have exceeded expectations over the past 11 months. Unemployment is currently near historic lows at 3.6%.

A slowdown in the official US jobs report on Friday could signal a sea change in the economy.

Slow cooling: Recent labor market data, as well as our conversations with business leaders, indicate that hiring efforts have been reduced especially in many sectors, wrote Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, in a note on Wednesday. That could mean payrolls for March are well below the consensus estimate of 240,000, he added.

Other employment data released this week shows that hiring could slow. ADP estimated that private sector employment increased by 145,000 jobs in March, below the 200,000 consensus forecast; and the ADP measure of year-over-year wage growth slowed to 6.9% from 7.2%.

The February JOLTS report, meanwhile, showed job vacancies fell by 632,000 to 9.93 million in February, from 10.56 million in January. This is the lowest level of job openings since May 2021.

American consumer strength, which Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has previously said single-handedly underpins the US economy, also appears to be weakening.

Spending momentum slowed in February and analysts expect further weakness in March.

The US Treasury releases tax refund data daily, and the level of household tax refunds tells us something about the support for consumer spending, said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. Tax refunds in recent weeks have been made at a lower rate than in the previous two years.

Credit conditions are tightening and recent strains in the banking sector will only worsen the impact further, leading to a slowdown in spending on big-ticket items and services, Daco wrote.

Sales of existing homes, meanwhile, have plunged more than 20% over the past year and the latest ISM manufacturing survey shows business investment is slowing. Commercial real estate is struggling and although major US equity indices are up this year, there is underlying weakness in market fundamentals.

To sum up: The economy is doing badly. It’s not the flu, but it’s a sore throat. And it’s unlikely to improve in the coming months, Daco wrote.

Friday’s jobs report will give us a better idea of ​​how bad the economy is.

The strained ties between China and the United States and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have led to increased financial isolation in recent years.

Those tensions have slowed international investment and hurt payment systems and asset prices, undermining global financial stability, the International Monetary Fund wrote in a new report on Wednesday. This in turn fuels instability by increasing banks’ funding costs, reducing their profitability and reducing their lending to the private sector, they said.

The report comes as credit lines tighten following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the ensuing crisis in the financial system.

The rise of geopolitical tensions is added to it, writes the IMF. The imposition of financial restrictions, heightened uncertainty and cross-border credit and investment outflows triggered by escalating tensions could increase banks’ debt rollover risks and funding costs, according to the report, led by Mario Cataln, Deputy Head of Money and Capital Markets. IMF Department.

These tensions, the researchers wrote, could also drive up interest rates on government bonds, reduce the value of banks’ assets and increase their funding costs.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions are also affecting banks across the real economy. Disruptions in the supply chain and commodity markets hurt growth and lead to high inflation, which reduces bank profitability.

Stress is likely to diminish the risk-taking capacity of banks, prompting them to reduce lending, further weighing on economic growth, according to the report.

Walmart (WMT) plans to slow its pace of hiring over the coming year and focus on developing AI technology to serve customers.

The retailer announced at its annual investor meeting this week that it intends to rely heavily on automation to achieve its goal of adding more than $130 billion, or 4%, in sales over the past few months. next five years.

Well, grow our revenue, improve our margin and improve our return on investment, CEO Doug McMillon told investors Wednesday. This is reflected in our five-year plan. We believe that growing a business of this size in the 4% range over time and growing profits faster than sales is achievable.

Walmart also said it plans to serve about 65% of its stores with automation by 2026. The company also announced that it expects 55% of distribution center volumes to go through automated warehouses. over the next three years, which it said would reduce unit costs. by 20%.

Shares of Walmart closed Wednesday up 1.7%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related