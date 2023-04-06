Chinese and Russian propaganda fades as cameras multiply, US admiral says





NATIONAL HARBOUR, Md. The proliferation of cameras currently in use around the world is making it increasingly difficult for China and Russia to control the narrative in international disputes, according to a senior US Navy intelligence official.

Photographs and other documents of clashes between Chinese and Russian forces and those of other countries have proven essential in debunking propaganda, establishing factual timelines and holding Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to account, the counter-narrative said. Admiral Mike Studeman on April 5 at the Navy. Leagues Sea-Air-Space Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Among recent examples, he said, was the Russian harassment of a US Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drone, which splashed down in the Black Sea after a mid-air collision in March. Footage captured by the MQ-9 Reaper and quickly released to the public showed two Russian Su-27 jets flying erratically, spilling fuel and the crash that eventually forced it down.

The affected party or a monitoring party, essentially, is now able to take that and say, that’s what’s really going on. China, do you stick to it? Xi Jinping, do you maintain it? It’s you, isn’t it? said Studeman, commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence. There is a statement: sunlight is the best disinfectant. It applies here.

Cameras recorded alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and aircraft interceptions around the world. China has made more than 100 interceptions of US aircraft in international airspace between 2021 and 2023, according to the admirals’ presentation at the conference.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Mike Studeman discusses “Chinese high-risk behaviors” at the Navy League Sea-Air-Space Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on April 5, 2023. (Colin Demarest/C4ISRNET )

Cameras also documented an attempt by a Chinese vessel to blind a Philippine Coast Guard crew in February. Luckily, Studeman said, the Philippines and others are getting wise about it, and what they’re doing is actually recording.

Their best weapon system is not a gun, it’s not a missile, he said. Their best weapon system is actually a camera or video camera so they can show the world what’s really going on.

Pentagon officials see China and Russia as the top national security threats. As a result, the US military spends countless hours monitoring their respective maneuvers, fortifications, and investments.

If bad faith behavior is not exposed, it will continue to thrive in the shadows, like a mushroom, said Studeman, who previously served as director of intelligence at the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Remaining silent in this world I have just described, which China paints, is not an option, he said, and will not advance our security interests or those of any other nation.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/intel-geoint/2023/04/05/china-russia-propaganda-wither-as-cameras-multiply-us-admiral-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related