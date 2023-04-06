



British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned on Wednesday that now is not the time for concrete talks about Ukraine’s NATO bid as allies discuss how to deal with Kiev’s desire to join a military alliance.

In an interview with POLITICO, Cleverly acknowledged NATO’s commitment at the 2008 summit in Bucharest that Ukraine would eventually join the alliance. But echoing views prevalent in the western capital, he insisted that this was a discussion for a later stage.

Following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, he said there was clearly a long-standing commitment to provide Ukraine with a path to becoming a member of NATO. But the foreign minister added, of course, that the priority now is about their self-defense here and now.

Cleverly’s comments come as Ukrainian officials have repeated calls in recent days for the country to move closer to NATO, eliciting mixed reactions from alliance leaders.

During a visit to Poland on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the sharp debate with his characteristic directness.

To all of our partners who are constantly seeking compromises on Ukraine’s path to NATO, I would like to say that our country will not compromise on this issue.

This question was also at the forefront of the foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels this week. Cleverly said Ukraine’s place in Europe’s security architecture is an issue that needs to be addressed in the reconstruction phase.

As part of that reconstruction, Ukrainians and of course everyone else will want to see a credible way to ensure that the brutality they are experiencing now does not repeat itself in the future, Cleverly said.

Exactly how that happens, he added. That’s a conversation that still needs to be had.

Cleverly believes Britain wants to support Ukraine on its path to eventual NATO membership, but the order is important and today’s work helps Ukraine defend itself.

NATO allies are currently divided on how to deal with Ukraine’s NATO dream. Capital cities like London and Washington want to focus on immediate and substantial support for Kiev, leaving larger political issues for later. But many allies on the eastern flank now want to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance in an attempt to send an open signal that Ukraine will definitely join the alliance once hostilities are over.

Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian Foreign Minister, told Politico at a ministerial meeting that the ROK-US alliance needs to go beyond rhetoric.

Besides pragmatic deliverables, NATO should define a clear roadmap for Ukraine’s path to NATO, he said. Reinsalu wants to see plans that can be reviewed at the 2024 alliance summit.

The Estonian politician said the idea is that once the war is over, the alliance can do its homework and then pass a decision officially inviting Ukraine to become a full member.

But for now, the momentum appears to be on the side of the more cautious Western capitals, who are more focused on upgrading Ukraine’s military and defense sector to meet NATO standards, but without making specific political commitments to imminent accession.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday the NATO position that Ukraine would be part of the alliance.

But to make that possible, he said, Ukraine must prevail as a sovereign independent state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-foreign-secretary-james-cleverly-focus-war-ukraine-nato-bid-later/

