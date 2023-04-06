US Acknowledges Afghanistan Evacuations Should Have Started Earlier





WASHINGTON The United States acknowledged on Thursday that the government should have begun withdrawing Americans and Afghans from Kabul sooner when the war in Afghanistan ended in 2021, and as a result the government changed policy to proceed sooner. evacuations in foreign countries. when security conditions deteriorate.

The recognition was hidden in a long-awaited summary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, which led to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military. And amid hasty attempts by military officials to evacuate people from Kabul International Airport, an Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack that killed up to 170 civilians and 13 US military personnel.

President Biden initially defended his decision as an extraordinary success and declared the end of an era when the US government used military might to remake other countries. But polls at the time showed less than 40% of Americans supported his handling of the pullout, and Mr Biden ultimately demanded a thorough review of the pullout.

According to a 12-page summary of the review, government officials sought to shift much of the blame onto Mr. Bidens’ predecessor, former President Donald J. Trump, accusing Mr. Trump of having concluded to hastily reaching an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw American troops in the spring of 2021 and failing to sketch out a plan. But officials also acknowledged how quickly the Taliban took over the country and signaled a new stance of erring on aggressive risk communication.

The document says that in the months leading up to the military’s withdrawal, the Biden administration chose not to air out a possible worst-case scenario aloud and publicly in order to avoid signaling a lack of confidence in the Afghan government.

The report does not directly call this a mistake, but twice the report indicates that the government has changed its policies and will no longer make that choice.

We are now prioritizing earlier evacuations in the face of a degrading security situation, the administration said in a summary. We did this in Ethiopia and Ukraine, referring to the ongoing conflicts in those countries.

