UK’s first national emergency alert system test date and time set | science and technology news





A nationwide test of the UK’s emergency alert service will be held at 3pm on Sunday 23rd April.

Along with sound and vibration, a message pops up on mobile phones across the country and automatically stops after 10 seconds.

Just like any other action, just tap “OK” or swipe the notification. No further action is required.

An alert will sound even if the person’s phone is on silent.

It is the first national pilot service after East Suffolk and Reading.

The government said it would be used for “life-threatening emergencies”, including extreme weather events such as wildfires and floods seen last year.

It has been in production for about 3 years and can send notifications to specific areas, large or small. For example, you can send a warning alert to everyone in a town that a river bank is about to burst.

Similar services are already in use in countries such as the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Greece and Japan.

During an active terrorism attack, the attacker is also notified, which is likely not going to be used, but necessary decisions are made when needed.

Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden said an alert could one day be “the sound that saves your life”.

Read More: Emergency Alerts in Other Countries – And the Wrong Time…

The government said the tests are important because they can provide clear guidance on how to respond to emergencies by ensuring people can perceive real alerts.

However, they are expected to be sent very rarely and only when there is an immediate threat to life, so it may take months or years before someone receives them.

Deputy Director of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Owen Weatherill, said emergency services would “listen carefully to public feedback” on tests to ensure that future warnings have a “positive impact”.

Concerns of domestic violence victims

There are concerns that warnings could be harmful to victims of domestic violence who have phones hidden from their abusers.

The government said it has been working with groups that focus on vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected.

People who needed to hide their phones were told to opt out of the system or turn them off before 3pm on Sunday.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:48 ‘Sounds that can save your life’

How to opt out

On iPhone and Android phones and tablets, people can search the settings for “Critical Alerts” and turn off “Critical Alerts” and “Critical Alerts.”

On Huawei devices running EMUI 11 or lower, search the settings for “Urgent Alerts” and turn off “Extreme Threats”, “Severe Threats”, and “Show Yellow Warning”.

driving problems

RAC raised concerns that the warning could cause panic among drivers when it sounds. Especially since it happens on Sunday when there are more inexperienced drivers on the road.

Drivers will face six demerit points and a £200 fine for holding a mobile phone on the road.

Image: There is concern that drivers will be alerted by alarms.

The government advised motorists not to look at or touch their phones while driving and to find a “safe and legal” place to read messages before reading them.

“If there is no safe or legal place to stop nearby and no one is in the vehicle to read the warning, listen to live radio and wait for the billboard until you find a safe and legal place to stop,” the government advised.

The alert has been tested on more than 100,000 people, including M4, and “no such incidents have been reported,” he added.

worry about data

The government has stated that it does not collect personal data through notifications.

The system, he explained, uses cell tower technology to reach phones in a defined geographic area so that all compatible devices in that area receive the message.

No personal information such as phone number, identity or location is collected by sending notifications.

If someone with a UK cell phone is in another country that sends an alert, such as the US, they will receive the message in that country using the same broadcasting system.

Tests match sporting events

The government worked with emergency services and other partners, including football associations, to minimize impact on major events.

It coincides with some Premier League football matches and the London Marathon, but most runners will finish by 3pm.

Mark Hardingham, chairman of the National Association of Fire Chiefs, said, “The 10-second national test may be uncomfortable for some, but we ask for your understanding that it is a hindrance.

“Next time you hear that – your life and the life-saving actions of our emergency services can depend on it.”

