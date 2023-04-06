Where to Buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: US & UK Retailer Links





April 6th at 2pm BST or 9am EST will mark the CPU launch everyone has been waiting for. Ryzen 7 7800X3D, $449 / £439 8-core processor with AMD’s 3D V-Cache – technology that significantly boosts gaming performance. In this article we will give you the necessary information about CPUs. Most importantly, retailers stock up on new chips so you can pick one up for launch.

We’ve already tested the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and named it the best value gaming CPU. In fact, it beat the pricier 7950X3D in terms of average and minimum frame rates in nine games. That’s thanks to near performance of the 7950X3D in most games and much better performance in two games that don’t sit well with the 7950X3D’s asymmetrical design. . It also easily outperformed the Intel Core i9 13900K while consuming less power. Overall, our best gaming CPU recommendation right now, and an incredible value.

Given this CPU’s low price and very good performance, we expect it to be a popular buy. To help, we’ve compiled all the retailers stocking CPUs in the UK and US and what prices each retailer is offering (at the time of writing).

UK: Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (£439)

Below are links to each of the retailers I was able to find in the UK where I bought the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

All retailer listings may not have been published yet, so if the link doesn’t work, please wait and try again later! We typically see sales kick off around noon in the UK.

US: Where to Buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($449)

Below are links to each retailer I was able to find in the US where I bought the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The retailer listing may not be active yet, so if the link doesn’t work, try again later! Sales usually start in the morning, but some retailers may take a while to get their pages published.

Frequently Asked Questions Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Strengths Fastest gaming CPU we’ve tested, cool on average and very power efficient Great value for money Improved content creation performance over 5800X, 3700X Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Weaknesses 7700X creates better content It’s cheaper with performance. DDR5 memory and AM5 motherboards, both getting cheaper, but availability may be low at launch What is the UK price for the Ryzen 7800X3D?

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is £439 in the UK. At least that’s the UK RRP.

What is the US price for Ryzen 7800X3D?

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D costs $449 in the US. At least this is the US MSRP. If the CPU is hard to find, expect a higher premium than this and eventually the price will drop.

Which motherboards support Ryzen 7800X3D?

AMD’s X670E, X670, B650E, B650 and A620 motherboards all support Ryzen 7800X3D out of the box. The X670E offers PCIe 5.0 overall, the X670 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage and graphics, and the B650 offers PCIe 5.0 dedicated to storage. The A620 is a newer board type that only offers PCIe 4.0, but costs less than the B650 board.

In general, expect fewer features, fewer PCIe lanes, and a lower price as you progress from the X670E to the A620. Of course, the cheaper X670E and premium B650 boards will blur the lines between the four different chipsets. The X670 and X670E debut in September and the B650 and B650E launch in October. Anandtech has a great article detailing the differences between the various chipsets.

Which memory is best for Ryzen 7800X3D?

Unlike Intel’s 12th and 13th Gen CPUs, the Ryzen 7000 is a DDR5-only platform, so older DDR4 RAM won’t work here. Instead, you should opt for a new DDR5 kit that starts at DDR5-4800 and goes all the way up to DDR5-6400 and beyond. The sweet spot is DDR5-6000, with lower timings better (CL40 is standard, CL30 offers better performance). All tests were run using the DDR5-6000 CL30 kit.

Here are the best DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM (or better) deals we’ve found so far in the UK.

Here are the best DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM deals we’ve found so far in the US.

General RAM buying advice applies here. Ideally I would use two sticks to run the RAM to match the dual channel memory controller. Using one stick will result in severe performance degradation, while four sticks can be difficult to run at rated XMP speeds. As well as 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sticks, you can now get 24GB sticks as well. So, if you need between 32GB and 64GB of memory, 48GB is now an option. Make sure you are getting the rated speed by enabling XMP, DOCP or EXPO in your motherboard’s BIOS. You can check your current RAM speed using a free tool like CPU-Z or the Performance tab in Windows 11 Task Manager.

Which CPU coolers support Ryzen 7800X3D?

Any existing AM4 coolers that clamp onto AMD’s stock AM4 backplate will also work on AM5 motherboards, but coolers that use custom backplates will not. We recommend a 240mm AiO or better like Corsair’s H100i ($180/£133) or a tower air cooler like Noctua’s NH-D15 (£110/$115).

Well, here are the best prices for AMD’s new Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors, as well as some advice. Let us know if you find one of these CPUs at a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter so we can find more PC deals.

