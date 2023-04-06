US Navy needs seamless virtual cloud, cyber leaders say





NATIONAL HARBOUR, Md. US Navy cyber leaders want cloud capabilities that can withstand sudden jumps online and offline without losing information in the process because seamless connectivity and access to applications is sought after even in the most remote environments.

There is a significant difference between the services available to personnel on land and at sea, with the latter being limited by intermittent connectivity, constant movement and crowded ship footprints.

According to Rear Admiral Stephen Donald, Deputy Commander 10th Fleet, what we need is an extension of enterprise systems to our maritime assets afloat, for all of our weapons platforms there. -down.

When we go to the floating side, I like the cloud, it’s true, but I don’t have access to the cloud all the time, he said April 4 at the Navy Leagues Sea-Air conference- Space at National Harbor, Maryland. The 10th Fleet is directly involved in Navy cyber operations.

I need the industry to figure out how to give me a virtual cloud, if you will, afloat, so that even if I’m offline I still have all the capabilities I can possibly have locally, he said. he declares. And then, when I reconnect, it’s transparent.

Navy ships dot waters around the world, separated by vast distances and fickle weather patterns, and are expected to play a vital role if the United States comes to grips with China in the Indo-Pacific or Russia. in Europe.

US Navy Rear Admiral Stephen Donald, Deputy Commander 10th Fleet, speaks during a panel on maritime cybersecurity at the Sea-Air-Space Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, April 2023. (Colin Demarest/C4ISRNET)

A fight with either world power would put ships at risk of hacking and jamming, or something more deadly, making connectivity and continuity all the more difficult to maintain.

The ability to bounce back, as a result, is essential, according to Rear Admiral Tracy Hines, director of the cybersecurity division in the office of the chief of naval operations.

We just need to have more robustness and resilience in that area, and I know there are a lot of people working on that,” she told the conference on Tuesday. I think the big challenge is when you’re in this interrupted, degraded, intermittent environment, how do you overcome that, so that when you come back online, you can still have what you need and keep moving forward.

In December 2022, the Navy awarded Amazon a five-year, $724 million contract for access to the company’s commercial cloud, related professional services, and training options.

Amazon is also one of four companies chosen for the Pentagons Joint Combat Cloud Capability, a competitive deal worth up to $9 billion. The JWCC arrangement was designed to complement service-led cloud efforts, not commandeer them, defense officials said.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

