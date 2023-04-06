Joe Biden Accepts King’s Invitation for State Visit to UK After ‘Friendly Talk’ | british news





The King has invited Joe Biden to the UK for a state visit, which the US president has accepted, the White House announced.

The invitation came during a conversation between the two on Tuesday, and Mr. Biden informed the King that US First Lady Jill Biden would be attending his coronation in May.

US presidents traditionally do not attend the coronations of British monarchs.

“The President appreciated the King’s proposal and looks forward to his state visit,” White House spokeswoman Carine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said Biden spoke on the phone with King for about 25 to 30 minutes.

“He congratulated the king on his upcoming coronation, they had a very friendly conversation and they have a good relationship with the king,” she said.

“He said how much he enjoyed visiting the Queen when she came to Windsor with the First Lady in 2021 and hopes to visit again soon.

“In fact, the king proposed a state visit, and the president accepted it.

“So they will see each other again soon… There are many things that both are interested in. I would like to continue the discussion: core shared values, core shared issues, climate change.”

Jean-Pierre said he would visit “in the near future” but did not give a specific date for the visit.

Image: The Queen and US President Joe Biden met at Windsor Castle in June 2021. Figure: AP

visit ireland

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to address the Irish Parliament next Thursday as part of his long-awaited visit to Ireland.

He will start the tour in Belfast before traveling to Dublin visiting Co Louth and Co Mayo, where his ancestors came from.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, he will visit Korea and give speeches at the Dail Room by inviting TDs, senators, and MEPs.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the media that Biden’s visit provided an opportunity to advance issues discussed during a visit to Washington, D.C., two weeks ago.

He said, “The first goal of President Biden’s visit to Ireland is to welcome Ireland’s son, welcome a wonderful Irish-American president, and strengthen and strengthen the current good relationship with the United States.” .

“I don’t think the relationship between Ireland and the United States has ever been stronger or closer. We want to strengthen it and take advantage of the opportunity for our talks.”

The US leader will also give a public address next Friday evening outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co Mayo.

“Given the deep and historic ties between Ireland and the United States, Ceann Comhairle and Cathaoirleach are very much looking forward to welcoming the President to Leinster House.” said in a statement Wednesday.

Biden becomes the fourth US president to address Oireachtas, following John F Kennedy in June 1963, Ronald Reagan in June 1984, and Bill Clinton in December 1995.

