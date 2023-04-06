A weaker US dollar makes travel to Europe more expensive





Travel to Europe was historically a bargain in 2022

Jordi Salas | time | Getty Images

When the US dollar strengthens against other currencies, it means that Americans can buy more abroad. Their dollar stretches further.

The euro reached parity with the US dollar in July, the first time Americans have enjoyed a 1:1 exchange rate with the euro since 2002.

Not all European countries use the euro, it is the official currency of 20 of the 27 members of the European Union.

At the end of September, Americans could buy a euro with only 96 cents. But the US dollar has lost about 14% of its value against the euro since this recent peak; Americans needed $1.10 to buy a euro on April 4.

Let’s say a hotel room in Rome costs 200 euros per night. An American would pay $220 a night today compared to around $192 in September.

“For much of the last year, Europe has been a screaming, cheap deal for Americans,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Foreign travel for Americans is always good business.

“It’s not once in a lifetime anymore,” he noted.

But it’s not just the euro.

The nominal broad dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against the currencies of major trading partners of the United States in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

The index is down about 7% from its peak in late September, a “pretty substantial” decline in currency terms, Goltermann said.

The weaker dollar coincides with a record volume of international travel estimated this summer, the US State Department said in March. Demand for new passports has surged, leading to months-long processing delays as traveler anxiety over the health pandemic wanes and nations ease Covid-related travel restrictions.

International travel accounts for about 56% of search demand among U.S. travelers, up from 46% last year, according to travel app Hopper’s Consumer Travel Index released in February. More than half of searches to international destinations are for cities in Europe (34%) and Asia (25%), Hopper said.

Why did the US dollar strengthen and then weaken

Corricella, island of Procida, Italy.

Catherine Ziegler | Digital vision | Getty Images

There are several reasons why the dollar strengthened and then weakened against the euro and other currencies.

Interest rates are usually the main driver of currency movements, Goltermann said.

The US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March 2022 to bring still-high inflation under control. Central banks in Europe did not raise rates as aggressively and the resulting interest rate differential meant that investors turned to US bonds because they could make more money, helping to support the dollar, Goltermann said.

However, the Fed has signaled that it is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle as rates continue to rise in Europe and the UK, making the US relatively less attractive to investors. Zandi said.

Meanwhile, the United States is generally seen as a safe haven where nervous investors channel their money during turbulent times. The war in Ukraine that began in early 2022 has led to a general sense of risk in Europe, causing more money to flow into US Treasuries. Now much of the fallout from the Russian invasion appears to have faded and people are a little less worried than at the start of the war, Zandi said.

There is still uncertainty on the dollar

Sunrise over Lisbon, Portugal

Alexander Spatari | time | Getty Images

A weaker dollar in 2023 coincides with travel costs expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels for most of 2023, according to Hopper.

Part of this price pressure is due to a shortage of hotel rooms, airline seats and tours, for example to meet growing consumer demand.

“If you see something that works at a good price, buy it now,” said Sheree Mitchell, president and founder of Immersa Global, a tour operator specializing in travel to Portugal. Indeed, it is unclear what will happen with supply and exchange rates in the coming months, she said.

U.S. travelers who fear a deteriorating euro-dollar exchange rate may choose to prepay for any euro-denominated hotels, tours, tickets or other activities to secure today’s price, Mitchell said.

Foreign travel for Americans is always good business. It’s just not once in a lifetime.

Mark Zandi

Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics

Those paying for accommodations and activities upon arrival would do well to remember a few common tips, Mitchell said: Use a travel credit card with no foreign transaction fees, if you have one; try to have at least two debit cards and two credit cards, especially if you’re traveling alone, in case of unforeseen issues like limits on daily cash withdrawals. If you use a card and have the option of paying in US dollars or the foreign currency, opt for the foreign currency, it will save you money, she added.

There are certain risks to prepaying for travel in the distant future, for example, if your travel plans change and there’s no flexibility with your purchase, Zandi said.

He doesn’t expect the dollar to weaken further through the rest of the year. It could even strengthen again, said Goltermann, who thinks some of the dollar’s recent easing has been overdone.

But the recent US banking turmoil could weigh on the dollar if it spreads. The United States is at risk of defaulting on its debt if Congress cannot raise the debt ceiling later this year, which would almost surely lower the dollar, Zandi said.

Ultimately, the exchange rate Americans get is far down the list of important factors when evaluating foreign travel, Zandi said.

Travelers to France may be more worried about recent strikes linked to pension reform, which have disrupted air travel, for example.

“That would be more important than ‘Does the [euro-dollar exchange rate] be at $1.10,” Zandi said.

