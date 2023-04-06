UK house prices unexpectedly rise 0.8% for 3rd consecutive month | housing market





A recent report from Halifax found UK house prices unexpectedly rose for the third month in a row in March.

Lenders said the average price rose 0.8 per cent on average to 287,880, following gains of 0.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent in January and February.

This beat economists’ expectations of a 0.3% decline.

House price growth over the past 12 months has moderated to 1.6 per cent, the lowest since October 2019, but prices rose in all parts of the UK during March, Halifax said on Thursday.

Economists are waiting to see how much of a slowdown in the UK housing market amid high inflation and a corresponding rise in interest rates by the central bank.

graphic

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said easing in borrowing costs helped the market after the sudden surge in November and December. The increase came as a result of disastrous mini-budget disruptions by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, but interest rates fell after they were replaced by Prime Minister and Prime Minister, respectively.

Overall, Kinnaird said these latest figures continue to suggest relative stability in the housing market in early 2023.

She said activity and transactions had partially recovered, especially when compared to the significant decline seen at the end of last year, and recent Bank of England data are showing mortgage approvals rising for the first time in six months.

Similar data from Nationwide, the UK’s largest building association, last week showed that house prices fell at the fastest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis. However, despite the pressure on potential buyers, average prices were close to last year’s record levels, even after a small dip. Transactions tracked by Halifax are on average 30,000 larger than those tracked by Nationwide.

Forecaster Martin Beck, chief economic advisor for the EY Item Club, still expects prices to drop to more affordable levels this year, but added that there are several reasons prices might hold up.

The rise in mortgage approvals in February and better survey data on recent transactions suggest that weakness in housing market activity may have bottomed out, he said. The economy is seeing increasing health signs, fueled by falling energy prices, job creation continuing at a solid pace and consumer confidence recovering.

UK consumer price index inflation rose to 10.4% in February, close to its 41-year high of 11.1% in October. However, it is expected to slow in the coming months as energy prices decline. It can give households more financial freedom.

At the same time, Kinnaird noted that mortgage costs are unlikely to drop significantly in the near term. Last month, the Bank of England raised rates for the 11th consecutive time to 4.25%, and investors are expecting further rate hikes.

Some members of the Monetary Policy Committee are already thinking about when rates should come down, but Banks chief economist Huw Pill said this week that policy makers need to keep rates high enough long enough to let inflation fall to 2%. target.

