Why is it so difficult to come to the United States legally?

Moving permanently to the United States used to be as easy as boarding a boat or crossing a border.

Today, most legal ways to enter the country take years due to overwhelmed immigration agencies, increasing levels of global migration and a limit on the number of some visas, all of which have resulted in a massive backlog of people trying to get to the United States.

About 9 million people are waiting for green cards, and those wait times have gone from months to years or even decades, according to the Cato Institute and other researchers. members already in the United States, had to wait more than 10 years. In 2018, 27% of candidates experienced this waiting time. What does the legal immigration system look like today?

The United States has not increased the number of certain visas it grants each year since 1990, when President George HW Bush signed an immigration bill that set quotas based on population and economic and labor needs of the country at the time.

Since then, parts of Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and the Middle East have experienced economic and political turmoil, forcing millions of people to flee to the United States and Europe. Agencies are overwhelmed. The US immigration system has a backlog of over a million cases. The system for applying to enter the United States is also complicated and difficult to navigate, advocates say. There are three main categories of visas: for families; based on employment and diversity, although the government only allows 50,000 visas for these and millions of people apply each year. There are also routes that allow people to temporarily live and work in the United States.

Every U.S. president in recent history has tightened immigration enforcement and stepped up deportations, but none have been able to successfully overhaul what politicians and advocates see as an immigration system. defective.

Democratic President Clinton authorized the construction of fortified border barriers on the US-Mexico border and the expansion of the US Border Patrol. Thousands of migrants seeking alternative routes have died crossing the scorching Arizona desert. Republican George W. Bush tried to push for comprehensive immigration reform, but was blocked by Republicans and House Democrats. Immigration advocates have dubbed President Barack Obama “deporter-in-chief” for his administration’s policies on unauthorized migration, which advocates say were aggressive and resulted in the separation of families. The list of anti-immigrant measures introduced or implemented under President Trump is long, and President Biden has taken his own steps to slow illegal migration. What migration to the United States was like in the past

Before World War I, the United States did not have its current visa system and did have open borders, David J. Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, told Axios.

Europeans only had to board a ship for the United States since there was no American consulate to apply for a visa. They would be processed for entry to Ellis Island. The late University of Houston law professor Michael A. Olivas, an expert on immigration law, has repeatedly said that before 1910 there were “no undocumented immigrants.”

Yes, but: the United States still blocked some migrants from entering the country or discriminated against them during waves of anti-immigrant public sentiment.

Under the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, Chinese workers were banned from coming to the United States for a decade. The act was in place in one form or another until 1943. To determine the “mental fitness” of newcomers, authorities administered an exam involving a 10-piece wooden puzzle known as the Profile Test of functionality. According to the Smithsonian, officials said the exam would help ward off “weak-minded” immigrants. “During the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1920, the United States forced Mexican migrants to strip naked and sprayed them with pesticides in response to racist claims that they ‘carried disease and lice.’

But, but, but: The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, signed by President Lyndon Johnson, is credited with lifting racist restrictions for people from traditionally non-white counties.

But it also introduced the first set of quotas limiting the number of potential immigrants who could be admitted to Latin America each year, Bier said.

This story is part of a series in Axios Latino focusing on immigration to the United States.

