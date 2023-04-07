That’s when millions of mobile phones across the UK go off with loud alarms in their first tests.





Warning messages pop up on mobile phones across the country. photo: government

An emergency alert will be sent to almost every smartphone in the UK at 3pm on 23 April, the government has confirmed.

In the first test of Britain’s new emergency alert system, a siren sounds and phones vibrate for about 10 seconds.

Once activated, the emergency alert system will be used to warn citizens of extreme weather events including floods, wildfires and terrorist attacks.

The government has carefully planned the alert dates and times so as not to conflict with important events.

Originally scheduled for the early evening of 23 April, it was moved to avoid clashing with the FA Cup semi-final kicking off at 4.30pm.

The government was also conscious to avoid clashing with the London Marathon, which started at 9:30 am on 23 April.

How does it work? The date has been confirmed as April 23rd. photo: government

Oliver Dowden, who is in charge of launching the system, said alerts would only be sent to the phone when there was an immediate threat to life.

It is also expected to target locals at immediate risk, rather than across the country.

Notifications do not ring if the phone is off, but they do ring even if they are set to silent.

Mark Hardingham, chairman of the National Association of Fire Chiefs, said, “The 10-second national test may be uncomfortable for some, but we ask for your understanding that it is a hindrance.

“Next time you hear that – your life and the life-saving actions of our emergency services can depend on it.”

Similar systems already exist in parts of the United States, Canada, and Japan.

There are concerns that alerts that can bypass silent mode could put survivors of domestic violence on a second phone at risk.

Emma Pickering, Refuge’s senior operational technology abuse manager, said: .

“These devices can be a lifeline for women who need to get support or run away from an abuser.”

“These alerts are delivered with a loud siren even when the device is on silent, and can warn abusers about hidden devices,” she added.

