US review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) A U.S. National Security Council-led review of the chaotic 2021 U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan largely blames former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was severely coerced “by the decisions of his predecessor”.

The White House on Thursday released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called hotwash of US policies around the end of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions during some of the darkest moments of the war. Biden’s presidency.

The administration said most of the after-action reviews, which were delivered privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be made public.

President Bidens’ choices on how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely limited by the conditions created by his predecessor, the White House summary says, noting that when Biden took office, the Taliban were in the strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.

The report criticizes the intelligence community’s overly optimistic assessments of the Afghan military’s willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations regarding the pace of U.S. force withdrawal.

The White House says Afghanistan’s mistakes have informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been credited with supporting Kyiv’s defense against Russian invasion. The White House says it simulated worst-case scenarios ahead of the February 2022 invasion and decided to release intelligence on Moscow’s intentions months in advance.

We are now prioritizing earlier evacuations in the face of a deteriorating security situation, the White House said.

In an apparent attempt to defend its national security decision-making, the Biden administration also notes that it issued pre-war warnings despite strong objections from senior Ukrainian government officials.

Republicans in Congress have strongly criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan, focusing on the death of 13 servicemen in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Former Marine Sergeant. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who was seriously injured in the blast, told a congressional hearing last month that the pullout was a disaster and there was an inexcusable lack of accountability.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby credited US forces for their actions in conducting the largest noncombatant airlift in history during the chaos of the fall of Kabul.

They ended our country’s longest war,” he told reporters. It was never going to be an easy thing to do. And as the president himself said, it was never going to be low quality, low risk or low cost.

Since the US withdrawal, Biden has blamed the February 2020 deal Trump struck with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, saying he coerced the US out of the country. The deal gave the Taliban significant legitimacy and was blamed by analysts for undermining the US-backed government, which would so quickly crumble a year later.

But the deal also gave the United States the right to withdraw from the deal if Afghan peace talks broke down, which it did.

The deal required the United States to withdraw all forces by May 1, 2021. Biden pushed for a full withdrawal to September but refused to delay any further, saying it would prolong a war that was long overdue.

AP writers Josh Boak and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

