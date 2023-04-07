Atlanta United draw against Memphis 901 FC in third round of 2023 US Open Cup





Atlanta United will host Memphis 901 FC in the third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia on Wednesday, April 26. The exact kick-off time will be announced at a later date. The pre-sale of tickets for the match begins on Friday 7 April. For more information, visit atlutd.com/tickets. Featured matches from the first three rounds of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup will be streamed live for free to global audiences on the Bleacher Report (B/R) app and the B/R Football YouTube channel. This year’s champion will earn a spot for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

Memphis 901 FC play in the USL Championship and are coached by former Atlanta United and ATL UTD 2 head coach Stephen Glass. Memphis holds an 0-2-1 (WLT) record so far in the 2023 USL Championship season. Last year, Memphis had its best regular season in the USL with 68 points and a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference. They advanced to the Conference Semifinals in the USL Championship Playoffs.

Atlanta United is part of the South Group which also includes Birmingham Legion FC (USLC), Chattanooga FC (NISA), Memphis 901 FC (USLC), Nashville SC (MLS) and San Antonio FC (USLC).

What is the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup?

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is a knockout competition that features teams from various US soccer leagues, including MLS and USL. The tournament is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the third oldest open soccer tournament in the world.

As an MLS club, Atlanta United enters the tournament in the third round, which will take place on April 25-26. In the third round, 18 MLS clubs enter the competition. A group of eight MLS clubs will participate in the next round, the Round of 16.

The winner of the Open Cup will win a cash prize and automatically earn a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

Atlanta United participation in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

Last year, Atlanta United entered the tournament as defending champions. In 2022, the competition returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlanta United beat Chattanooga FC 6-0 in the third round at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. In the Round of 16, Atlanta United faced MLS side Nashville SC, but lost in extra time 3-2 and were eliminated.

Atlanta United were crowned Lamar Hunt US Open Cup champions in 2019. Atlanta United beat rival Orlando City 2-0 in the semi-finals and then defeated Minnesota United 2-1 in the final to claim the first Open Cup title of the club’s history.

Atlanta United enters this year’s tournament in the third round. Entering this stage means that all 5 stripes will need to win six matches to be crowned champions.

