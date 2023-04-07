NPR CEO slams Twitter for ‘U.S. state-affiliated media’ label





NPR headquarters in Washington, DC Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Image

NPR CEO John Lansing on Wednesday condemned Twitter for calling the radio giant a “media affiliate of the US state.”

Overview: Twitter’s move appears to be part of a broader effort by Musk to go after specific news outlets.

Twitter removed the blue “verified” checkmark from The New York Times over the weekend after the outlet said it wouldn’t pay to stay verified. Many outlets said they would not pay for verification, but The Times was the only outlet to have its blue check removed immediately when the policy went into effect.

Zooming in: Twitter’s own policies currently state that state-funded media organizations with editorial independence “are not defined as state-affiliated media.”

What’s going on: A new tag “Media Affiliated with the US State” suddenly appeared on NPR’s main account on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for NPR said the outlet received no warning and contacted Twitter to have the tag removed.

On Wednesday morning, Lansing said in a statement that NPR was “bothered” to see the label, given that NPR is not considered state-affiliated media under Twitter’s own guidelines. “NPR and our member stations are backed by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, factual journalism we provide. NPR stands for free speech and holding the powerful accountable,” he said. It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous and vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.”

Between the Lines: Only NPR’s main handle had the label on Wednesday afternoon, not affiliate accounts like NPR Politics.

Be smart: The United States has a state-affiliated media arm called the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM). USAGM oversees two federal networks, Voice of America (VOA) and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB).

He also oversees four grantees, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFERL), Radio Free Asia (RFA), Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN), and the Open Technology Fund (OTF). As of Wednesday morning, none of those entities included “U.S. state-affiliated media” labels. PBS, the public broadcaster, also receives federal funding but had no labels on its accounts.

The bottom line: From its shift to pay-for-play to impulsive policy changes, Twitter feels more like a palace filled with intrigue than the town square Musk says he seeks to protect, writes Ina Fried of Axios.

