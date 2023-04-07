US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan as China slams McCarthys meeting with Tsai





TAIPEI, Taiwan A bipartisan congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, a day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defied China by meeting with the islands’ president.

Being here, I think, sends a signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States supports Taiwan and that this was going to harden Taiwan, and we want them to think twice about invading Taiwan, Rep. Michael McCaul said, R-Texas, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

This was the delegation’s third overseas stop after visiting US allies Japan and South Korea.

Lawmakers arrived in the self-governing democracy as China, which claims the island as its territory, remains angry over a Wednesday meeting in California between McCarthy, R-Calif., and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Tsai, who is transiting through the United States after returning from a trip to Guatemala and Belize, is due to return to Taiwan on Friday and meet with the McCauls delegation on Saturday.

The flurry of visits comes as China-US relations deteriorate dramatically, as Beijing increases pressure on Taiwan, refuses to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increasingly asserts itself internationally. The sighting and downing of a spy balloon over the United States in February angered many Americans and further soured ties.

China had criticized the McCarthy-Tsai meeting as a provocation and a violation of the one-China principle, under which Washington recognizes Beijing as China’s only legitimate government while maintaining unofficial relations with Taipei.

China’s Foreign Ministry accused Tsai and McCarthy, the third-highest-ranking US government official, of promoting Taiwanese independence when they met at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

China will take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, spokesman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing on Thursday.

The White House says visits by senior Taiwanese officials are routine and that China should not use the Tsais’ trip through the United States as a pretext for greater aggression against the island.

As of Thursday night, Beijing had not announced any large-scale military drills like the one it held after Nancy Pelosi, D-California, McCarthys’ predecessor as a speaker, visited Taiwan in August, but Taiwan said he was monitoring some smaller movements.

The Maritime Security Administration of Fujian Province, located about 100 miles from Taiwan, announced on Wednesday that it was launching a three-day joint cruise and patrol operation in the Taiwan Strait, which could include inspections other ships on site. The Taiwanese government said it had lodged a strong protest with China against the operation and ordered shipping operators to deny any Chinese requests for boarding.

Taipei was also monitoring a Chinese aircraft carrier which its defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, said was about 200 nautical miles off Taiwan’s east coast on Wednesday. Chiu told reporters that although the carrier group was in the area for training purposes, the timing was quite sensitive.

China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the aircraft carrier on Thursday.

Taiwanese supporters gather to greet President Tsai Ing-wen in New York on March 31. Lev Radin/Sipa USA via AP

The US delegation began its visit on Thursday with a meeting with Taiwanese Vice President William Lai, who is likely to be nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party Tsais to stand as its successor in the presidential election early next year.

I want to make it clear that the United States stands with you and will protect you, McCaul said in remarks ahead of the meeting.

He later clarified: We protect Taiwan by arming and training them and being ready to defend them if necessary.

Lai said Taiwan, which regularly buys defensive weapons from the United States, would also do everything possible to protect itself.

It is true that we must prepare for a war in order to avoid one, he said, and we must be ready to fight to stop a war.

In meetings with senior Taiwanese officials Thursday through Saturday, U.S. lawmakers will discuss bilateral relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other important issues of mutual concern, according to the American Institute of Taiwan, which serves as the de facto US embassy in Taiwan. Taipei.

Their visit fully demonstrates the strong support of the US Congress for Taiwan, regardless of political affiliation, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Other members of the delegation are Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., Michael Lawler, RN.Y., Ami Bera, D-Calif., Young Kim, R-Calif., Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, Guy Reschenthaler , R-Pa., and Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

Courtney Kube reported from Taipei and Jennifer Jett reported from Hong Kong.

Courtney Kube

Jennifer Jet

Ed Flanagan, Mosheh Gains, Dawn Liu, Jace Zhang and Reuters contributed.

