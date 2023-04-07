American progressives galvanized by victory in Chicago mayoral race | Election News





The election of Brandon Johnson as the next mayor of Chicago, Illinois, the third-largest city in the United States, has electrified progressives, according to pundits who saw the race as a referendum on the future of the Democratic Party.

People were watching the results come in and could hardly believe it, Robert Peters, an Illinois state senator and Democrat representing Chicago’s 13th district, told Al Jazeera. This shows how far we have come in building a multiracial coalition of the working class.

Once seen as a longtime contender, the progressive Johnson advanced to a runoff against Paul Vallas, a conservative Democrat who pushed a tough crime message and touted the endorsement of law enforcement groups .

But Johnson, a former teacher and union organizer, ultimately won 51.42% of the vote to 48.58% for Vallas, who conceded on Wednesday.

The election highlighted schisms within the Democratic Party, with a burgeoning progressive movement struggling to gain traction against the party’s establishment wing.

Experts say Vallass’ platform reflected concerns that Democrats were seen as soft on crime, a common criticism leveled by Republicans who point to an increase in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vallas counted among his supporters the city’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). During his campaign, he said Chicago had seen a total breakdown in law and order in recent years, promising to expand the city’s police force.

Johnson, meanwhile, campaigned on a more progressive platform. He has advocated for criminal justice reform, including increased police accountability and increased investment in community and mental health services.

He also touted his support for labor groups such as the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and US Senator Bernie Sanders, a prominent progressive voice.

But Johnsons campaign has been dogged by accusations that he is defunding the police, a rallying cry that emerged after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer knelt on his neck at Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Johnson denied any plans to fund the Chicago police force, saying he instead hopes to approach public safety in a more holistic way.

Supporters of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson listen as he speaks after beating Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral run-off April 4 in Chicago. [Paul Beaty/AP Photo]

Candidate from afar

Few initially expected Johnson, who sits on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, to contest the final round of the election.

The first round of voting took place on February 28. The crowded field of candidates included incumbent Lori Lightfoot, the first black woman to serve as mayor of Chicago.

But Lightfoots’ popularity has suffered during the pandemic. She clashed with left and right constituencies and also overcame conflicts with the police and the teachers’ union.

Ultimately, she came in third, becoming the first mayor to lose her re-election bid since 1983.

None of the candidates obtained more than 50% of the votes in the first round. But Vallas and Johnson received the most votes, allowing them to proceed to Tuesday’s second round.

Many commentators and politicians saw the Lightfoots defeat and Vallas getting the most votes on the first ballot as a sign that getting tough on crime would pay electoral dividends.

Lori Lightfoot. Crime does not pay, far-right MP Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on Twitter at the time.

Range of issues

While crime loomed large in the election, other issues also preoccupied Chicago voters as they headed back to the polls on Tuesday.

In response to an email request from Al Jazeera, the 48th Ward Neighbors for Justice group said it was attracted to Johnson for his progressive stance on issues including housing, mental health services and funding public schools.

What sets Johnson apart from his competitors is his vision to build a better Chicago for the people, not a return to old ways of prioritizing the political establishment and wealthy insiders, member Jamie Cernek told Al Jazeera. .

Ameshia Cross, a Democratic strategist in Chicago, also backed Johnson over Vallas in part because of the latter’s history of promoting charter schools.

Chicago is a union town, she told Al Jazeera in a phone call Wednesday. His legacy of privatizing schools was not going to fly here.

She added that Vallass’ harsh rhetoric on crime has bothered some of the city’s black voters, who have heard echoes of right-wing themes.

During the campaign, FOP President John Catanzara predicted that up to 1,000 police officers would leave their jobs if Johnson won and warned ominously that his election would mean blood in the streets.

Many communities are concerned about crime, but there’s a long history of police abuse in Chicago, so some of that rhetoric has backfired, Cross said. Vallas listened to too much Fox News.

Aaron Gottlieb, an assistant professor who researches criminal justice at the University of Chicago, told Al Jazeera voters don’t always buy into the idea that enacting reform means sacrificing public safety.

Chicago spends a lot on its police force, and under that approach, we’ve seen crime go up and crime go down, Gottlieb said.

When people are made aware of alternative approaches, they seem to have some openness. They probably don’t want to give up policing altogether, but there seems to be an appetite for things like putting more emphasis on providing social services and less reliance on incarceration.

Peters, the state senator, has been at the forefront of efforts to roll back the use of cash bail in Illinois. He observed that Tuesday’s results justified Johnson taking progressive positions on issues such as education and criminal justice.

In places like New York, Democrats have joined Republicans in pushing this narrative that crime is out of control and we need a tough on crime approach, he said.

It’s a failed approach that doesn’t protect people. The Democratic Party should look more like Chicago and less like New York.

