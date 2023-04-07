China pledges ‘strong’ action after US-Taiwanese meeting





TAIPEI, Taiwan — China has vowed retaliation against Taiwan after a meeting between the Speaker of the United States House and the island’s president, saying on Thursday the United States was on a wrong and dangerous road.

President Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday at a show of US support for the self-governing island, which China claims as its own, along with a bipartisan delegation of more than a dozen US lawmakers.

The Biden administration maintains there is nothing provocative about Tsai’s visit, which is the latest of half a dozen to the United States. Yet it comes as US-China relations have fallen to historic lows, with US support for Taiwan being one of the main points. difference between the two powers.

But the formal appearances of the meeting and the high rank of some of the elected members of the Congress delegation could lead China to see it as an escalation. No speaker is known to have met a Taiwanese president on American soil since the United States severed official diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979.

In response to the meeting, Beijing said in an early morning statement issued by the Foreign Ministry that it will take resolute and vigorous measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He urged the United States not to continue down a wrong and dangerous path.

In December, the Chinese military sent 71 planes and seven ships to Taiwan in a 24-hour show of force after expressing anger over Taiwan-related provisions in a US defense spending bill. China’s military pressure campaign on Taiwan has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party has sent planes or ships to the island almost daily.

But on Thursday afternoon there was no overt sign of a full-scale military response.

We will take resolute measures to punish Taiwan’s separatist separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement Thursday, calling Tsai and his political party of separatists.

Chinese ships have taken part in a joint patrol and inspection operation in the Taiwan Strait that will last three days, state media said. The Fujian Maritime Security Administration said its vessel, the Haixun 06, will inspect cargo ships and others in the waters that connect Taiwan to China as part of the operation.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said late Wednesday that it tracked the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong passing southeast Taiwan through the Bashi Strait. On Thursday morning, he tracked three People’s Liberation Army Navy ships and a warplane in the area around the island.

US congressional visits to Taiwan have increased over the past year, and the American Institute in Taipei, the de facto embassy, ​​announced the arrival of another delegation on Thursday. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chief Michael McCaul of Texas is leading a group of eight other lawmakers on a three-day visit to discuss regional security and trade, AIT said.

When they met on Wednesday, Tsai and McCarthy spoke cautiously to avoid unnecessarily escalating tensions with Beijing. Standing side by side at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the two acknowledged Chinese threats to the island’s government.

Americas’ support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan, McCarthy said at a press conference later. He also said the US-Taiwanese ties were stronger than at any time in his life.

Tsai said the unwavering support reassures the Taiwanese people that we are not isolated.

Tsai said she and McCarthy spoke about the importance of Taiwan’s self-defense, fostering strong trade and economic ties, and supporting island governments’ ability to participate in the international community.

But she also warned: It is no secret that today the peace we have maintained and the democracy we have worked hard to build face unprecedented challenges.

We find ourselves once again in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency to shine the beacon of freedom cannot be underestimated,” she said.

McCaul was less circumspect upon arriving in Taiwan.

By being here, I think I’m sending a signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States supports Taiwan and that this was going to harden Taiwan and we want them to think twice before invading Taiwan, he told reporters. .

The group is due to meet with Tsai on Saturday and will discuss arms delivery to Taiwan, much of which has been delayed, he said.

The United States severed official relations with Taiwan in 1979 and formally established diplomatic relations with the government in Beijing. As part of its recognition of China, the United States has agreed to a one-China policy under which it acknowledges Beijing’s claim to Taiwan, but does not endorse China’s claim, and the United States remain Taiwan’s main provider of military and defense assistance.

Washington also has a policy of strategic ambiguity in which it does not explicitly say whether it will come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of a conflict with China.

In Taiwan, Tsais’ visit didn’t make a big splash, though other politicians paid close attention.

Ko Wen-je, a former mayor of Taipei who reportedly has presidential aspirations, said he welcomed any exchanges between Taiwan and international leaders.

Taiwan hopes to have more space to operate globally, and the mainland shouldn’t get upset over this, Ko said on Facebook. He should show the attitude of a civilized nation and stop his repression with military force.”

Opposition lawmaker Johnny Chiang of the Nationalist Party said Tsais’ meeting with McCarthy was within the bounds of the one-China policy because it showed that while Congress was relatively free to support Taiwan, the White House was more constrained, according to local media.

In August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan to meet with Tsai. China responded with its biggest live-fire drills in decades, including firing a missile over the island.

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 at the end of a civil war and have no official relations, despite being linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

Associated Press senior producer Johnson Lai contributed to this report.

