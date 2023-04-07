US Supreme Court rules in favor of transgender track runner | LGBTQ News





The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl from West Virginia to continue competing on her college’s women’s sports teams as a state ban trial continues.

A majority of judges refused to interfere with an appeals court order that allowed the youngster, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the peloton.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, saying they would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Pepper-Jackson is in the middle of outdoor track season. She had filed a lawsuit challenging the law, the Save Womens Sports Act, which West Virginia lawmakers passed in 2021.

West Virginia is among 20 states that ban transgender athletes from participating in sports that conform to their gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a pro-LGBTQ rights think tank.

A federal appeals court had allowed her to compete as she appealed a lower court ruling that upheld West Virginia law.

Two weeks ago, World Athletics, an international athletics governing body, also banned transgender athletes from its competitions.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, recently signed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors, part of an effort in Republican-led states across the country to limit rights LGBTQ+ this year.

West Virginia Women’s Team School Sports Bar Transgender Athletes Act. Signed by Justice, the law defines male and female by focusing on students in reproductive biology and genetics at birth. It applies to colleges and high schools, as well as colleges.

By law, male athletes can play on men’s or mixed teams, and female athletes can play on all teams.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova was among dozens of female athletes supporting West Virginia on the Supreme Court, alongside Republican attorneys general from 21 states.

United States District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin initially barred West Virginia from applying its law and allowed Pepper-Jackson to compete on girls’ teams while the case continued.

But Goodwin ultimately concluded that the law did not violate the Constitution or Title IX, the landmark 1972 gender equality legislation. Goodwin, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, decided the law could stay in place as long as the appeals continued.

The lawyers for the girl, known in the trial by the initials BPJ, appealed. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1, without issuing an opinion, to suspend the law while it considers the case.

The two appeals court judges who voted to suspend the law were Pamela A Harris, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, and Toby J Heytens, an appointee of current President Joe Biden. Judge G Steven Agee, appointed by former President George W Bush, dissented.

The Supreme Court offered no justification for its action on Thursday.

In his dissent Thursday, Alito wrote, I would grant the states request. Among other things, the application of the law in question should not be prohibited by the federal courts without any explanation. Thomas joined the dissent.

Asking the High Court to allow the law to go into effect while the case unfolds, West Virginia told the justices that: This case involves an issue loaded with emotions and different perspectives. That’s all the more reason to defer to state legislators pending appeal.

But state attorneys have indicated they expect a positive outcome to their litigation: The decision is up to West Virginia legislatures. The end of this dispute will confirm that he has made it a valid one.

Pepper-Jackson is identified in court documents by her initials due to federal rules that prohibit the identification of minors. But Pepper-Jackson and her mother have repeatedly spoken out about the issue.

