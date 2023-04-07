The Pentagon is investigating alleged classified documents circulating on US intelligence and NATO social media about Ukraine





Washington CNN—

The Pentagon is investigating what appear to be screenshots of classified US and NATO military information on Ukraine circulating on social media, a Pentagon official told CNN.

CNN has reviewed some of the images circulating on Twitter and Telegram but is unable to verify whether they are genuine or have been doctored. US officials say the documents are real slides, part of a larger daily intelligence package produced by the Pentagon on the war, but it appears the documents have been altered in some places.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh would not comment on the legitimacy of the documents, but said in a statement that the Department of Defense is aware of the information about the social media posts and that the department was looking into the matter.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on his Telegram channel that he believed the Russians were behind the alleged leak. Podolyak said the documents that have been released are inauthentic, have nothing to do with Ukraine’s real plans and are based on a large amount of fictitious information.

The emergence of the documents, whether genuine or not, has emphasized when the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin and what, if anything, both sides know of each other’s preparations.

An image circulating on Russian Telegram channels and reviewed by CNN is a photo of a hard copy of a document titled US, Allied & Partner UAF Combat Power Build. The document, which dates from February and is marked as secret, lists the quantities of some Western weapons systems Ukraine currently has, the estimated delivery of additional systems and the training Ukraine has or is expected to complete on the systems. .

Another is titled Russia/Ukraine Joint Staff J3/4/5 Daily Update (D+370) and is listed as secret. J3 refers to the operations directorate of the U.S. Army Joint Chiefs of Staff, J4 handles logistics and engineering, and J5 offers strategies, plans, and policy recommendations. D+370 refers to the production date of the document: 370 days after the first day of the Russian invasion.

A third document is a map, listed as top secret, which shows the state of the conflict as of March 1. The map shows the location and size of the Russian and Ukrainian battalions, as well as the total assessed casualties on both sides. The number of casualties on that document is what officials believe to be falsified, Russian casualties are actually far higher than the 16,000 to 17,500 killed in action listed on the document, officials said.

The document also says that 61,000 to 71,500 Ukrainians were killed in action, a number that officials say also appears to be higher than the Pentagon’s actual estimates.

A fourth document is a February weather projection, listed as secret, which assesses where the ground could freeze in Ukraine in a way that would be favorable for maneuvering vehicles.

The New York Times, which was first to report on the Pentagon investigation, reported that some of the images circulating online depict intelligence that could be useful to Russia, such as how quickly the Ukrainians are using munitions used in rocket systems supplied by the United States.

Podolyak called the documents a bluff, dust in the eyes, and said that if Russia did receive any real script preparations, they would hardly make them public.

Russia is trying by all means to seize the information initiative, to try to influence the scenario plans for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, he said. To raise doubts, compromise previous ideas and frighten with their awareness. But these are just standard elements of the Russian intelligence operational game and nothing more. It has nothing to do with Ukraine’s real plans.

Podolyak added that Russian troops will get acquainted with Ukraine’s real counter-offensive plans very soon.

Asked about the images circulating on Twitter and Telegram, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a statement that we have no doubts about the direct or indirect involvement of the United States and the NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This level of involvement is increasing, gradually increasing, he said. We are keeping an eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final result of the special operation.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/07/politics/ukraine-documents/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related