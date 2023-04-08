China sanctions Reagan Library and others over Tsai’s trip to US





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) China retaliated at the U.S. House Speakers’ meeting with the Taiwanese president by announcing sanctions on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other organizations on Friday, adding to tensions over island democracy autonomous which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to Speaker Tsai Ing-wen at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday in defiance of Chinese warnings. McCarthy joined a growing line of foreign lawmakers who met with Tsai in a show of support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese bullying.

US-China relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades due to disputes over the status of Taiwan, which separated from China in 1949 after a civil war, as well as security, technology and the Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and ethnic Muslim minorities.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan is destined to reunite with China, by force if necessary, and has no right to conduct foreign relations. President Xi Jinping’s government has said contact with foreign officials will encourage Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step Beijing says will lead to war.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced that the Reagan Library and the Hudson Institute, a Washington think tank, have been sanctioned for providing a platform and convenience for Taiwan separatist activities. He said that Chinese institutions are prohibited from having any cooperation or contact with them.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is proud of its decision to host a bipartisan meeting between members of the United States House of Representatives, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Tsai Ing-wen, the President of Taiwan, and his delegation, said a statement Friday from David Trulio, president and CEO of the foundation, which supports the library.

We will not hesitate to meet President Reagan’s expectation that the library bearing his name be a vibrant intellectual forum, he said.

Hudson Institute President John P. Walters said in a statement that the Chinese Communist Party has long tried to silence voices at home and abroad that oppose its international aggression and its oppression of the Chinese people. It didn’t work before and it won’t work now. We firmly stand with Taiwan and against the CCP and its ruthless and genocidal policies.

Tsai accepted a leadership award from the Hudson Institute as part of his trip to the United States and delivered a speech on Taiwan’s regional security challenges.

The department also cited Walters; Sarah May Stern, Chair of the Hudson Institute Board of Trustees; John Heubusch, former executive director of the Reagan Foundation, and Joanne M. Drake, chief trustee of the foundation.

The ministry said they were banned from visiting China and any property or financial assets belonging to them in China would be frozen.

We will take resolute measures to punish Taiwan’s pro-independence separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese Cabinet said in a statement Thursday.

China has stepped up its efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and launching missiles into the nearby sea on an almost daily basis. The pressure campaign left many concerned about the possibility of an invasion.

Tsai remained firm in her stance to increase Taiwan’s global engagement when she returned to Taiwan on Friday evening.

We have shown the international community that when we face pressure and threats, Taiwan will be more united, she said. We will never give in because we are oppressed, and we will never stop communicating with the world because we are embarrassed.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in recent years we have seen: For Chinese leaders, the status quo that has brought peace and stability to the Taiwan Strait for decades is no longer acceptable. . This has led China to increase pressure and coercive means against Taiwan.

The United States government has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains many informal and commercial ties. Washington is required by federal law to ensure the island has the means to defend itself if attacked by China.

We stick to our one China policy. But we are equipping Taiwan with what it needs to defend itself against any form of aggression. We take this very seriously, Blinken told German media group Funke Mediengruppe and French newspaper Ouest-France in remarks published Friday that have been translated back into English.

McCarthy’s predecessor as a speaker, Nancy Pelosi, flew to Taiwan in August and met Tsai. Parliamentarians from European parliaments have also visited the island. Meanwhile, another congressional delegation landed in Taiwan on Thursday and is scheduled to meet with Tsai on Saturday.

In addition, two groups in Asia, the Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, have been sanctioned for their involvement in promoting Taiwan independence under the guise of academic and research exchanges, the door said. -Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Zhu Fenglian.

The Prospect Foundation is a government-funded Taiwanese think tank that works on dialogue and cooperation on issues related to Taiwan’s security, economy, and social development. The Asian Liberal and Democratic Council is a regional organization based in Thailand that promotes exchanges between liberal and democratic political parties in Asia, including the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, which is a member.

Separately, the Taiwan Affairs Bureau also announced new sanctions against Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative to the United States.

Hsiao’s ban does not appear to be substantially different from the ban imposed on her when Pelosi traveled to Taiwan. China had announced sanctions against a list of individuals from the DPP and the ruling administration, including Hsiao. Then it banned individuals, their family members and related organizations from traveling or operating in China, including Hong Kong. Friday’s announcement says all of Hsiao’s financial sponsors are also included.

Associated Press writers Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, DC and Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

