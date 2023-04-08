Leak of classified US documents on the war in Ukraine: Report | Russo-Ukrainian War





War plans circulated on social media allegedly contain charts and details of arms deliveries and other sensitive information, according to the New York Times.

Secret documents providing details of US and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia have spread across social media platforms, The New York Times reported.

The apparent leak looked like a Russian disinformation operation aimed at casting doubt on Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive, a Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday.

Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters news agency that the data contained a very large amount of fictitious information and that Russia was trying to regain the initiative in its invasion.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was assessing the apparent security breach.

We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is looking into the matter, Deputy Public Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

The documents were circulated on Twitter and Telegram, and allegedly contain charts and details of arms deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information, the Times said.

There was no explanation of how the blueprints were obtained.

The information in the documents is at least five weeks old, with the most recent being March 1, according to the report. The plans did not include a specific action, such as when Ukraine would launch the offensive.

One of the documents summarized the training programs of 12 Ukrainian combat brigades and indicated that nine of them were trained by US and NATO forces. About 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles are needed for the operation, according to the newspaper.

The classified documents, at least one of which was labeled top secret, were broadcast on pro-Russian government channels, he added.

Information in the documents also details spending rates for munitions under Ukrainian military control, including for HIMARS rockets, the US-made artillery systems that have proven highly effective against Russian forces, a- he added.

To the trained eye of a Russian war planner, field general or intelligence analyst, the documents undoubtedly offer many tantalizing clues and insights, the Times said.

The report cites military analysts who warned that some documents appear to have been altered in a Russian-led disinformation campaign, with one inflating the death toll among Ukrainian troops and downplaying on-the-spot casualties of Russian battle.

kyiv said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior security officials discussed ways to prevent military information leaks during a meeting on Friday.

A statement about the meeting released by the president’s office did not say a leak had occurred and did not reference the New York Times report.

The participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leak of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine, said a statement from the presidency.

The apparent leak comes as fighting continues in the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which has been one of the deadliest battles of the war so far.

While Western analysts have downplayed its strategic importance, Kiev has touted its relentless defense of the city as a way to wear down Russian forces ahead of the expected counteroffensive, bolstered by advanced weaponry supplied by the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the invasion a special military operation necessary to eliminate the Nazis and defend Russia against a hostile West. Ukraine and its allies call this an unprovoked war of aggression.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, destroyed cities and destabilized the global economy. Millions of Ukrainians fled to neighboring countries while others were internally displaced.

