European School Group Explains Kafkaesque Visa Process for Visiting UK





For a group of 40 French students, a trip to William Shakespeare’s birthplace was a perfect introduction to English literature and culture, where they studied at a secondary school in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, an hour’s drive west of Paris.

But for a schoolteacher who planned a four-day trip to Stratford-upon-Avon last month with three children without EU passports, it turned into what was described as a Kafkaesque nightmare dealing with Britain’s immigration system.

I have been a teacher for 26 years and have never seen anything like it. Fadila Mrioua, head of international department at Collge les Hauts Grillets, said after 12- and 13-year-olds with Nigerian, Chinese and Georgian citizenship had their visa applications turned down, it was like something straight out of a Kafka novel.

Travel industry leaders say their experience is not uncommon and urged Rishi Sunaks’ government to deliver on a promise it made at the UK-France summit last month to reduce post-Brexit visa bureaucracy on school trips.

Following Brexit, the UK government scrapped the EU’s list of entry visas for tourist groups, a Tourism Alliance industry study found, with expected school trip bookings from EU countries to the UK more than half below pre-Brexit 2023 levels. . last November.

Children in school groups with non-EU passports must now obtain individual visas, each application costing $120 and a visit to Paris or the nearest regional visa office.

Mrioua, who was leading the trip to Stratford, said her experience dealing with the Home Office was so bad that her principal canceled all future UK tours until the situation improved.

The three children’s visa applications were denied despite having booked a 450-day four-day package tour with their teachers through PG Trips, a long-established school trip company. A fourth student from Cambodia who made the same application was granted a visa for reasons the school could not understand.

The Department of Home Affairs rejection letter issued to the three children, seen by the Financial Times, stated that visa officers did not believe them, even though the children were part of a fully sponsored trip. Applicants cannot appeal the decision.

Home Office letter to three children

One rejection letter acknowledged that the student had provided a cover letter, an invitation, and a signed statement that the sponsor would pay 450 for the trip, but it was deemed insufficient.

Documentation provided by you does not reveal the personal or financial circumstances of your sponsor. Therefore, we are not satisfied that your sponsor can and will provide support for the duration of your planned stay. Therefore, your application has been denied.

The two denials said the children failed to prove that they had parental consent for the trip, despite traveling with their parents for visa interviews and signing a parental consent form online with the school.

Parents signed and applied for official authorization. [for the visa] Then I made an appointment with my child online. Mrioua added that all of her children’s parents live in France and have regular immigration status.

Edward Hisberges, director of PG Trips, said such experiences are not uncommon. About 15 of the 250 groups organized this year have had their visas denied despite organized travel.

I have been on school trips for 42 years. Before Brexit, we sent about 15,000 children to the UK every year. In the meantime, we haven’t left a single one. It’s really funny, he said.

The UK government issued a joint statement after the Anglo-French summit on 10 March to facilitate travel by school groups by changing the documentation requirements for students on organized trips in France.

But the UK Education Travel Association (BETA), an industry group, said it had yet to receive details on how the requirements would be relaxed and had sent a letter to Immigration Minister Robert Genrick on 20 March asking for more details.

The industry added that it was concerned that the introduction of new UK Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) requirements, which mirror similar EU schemes, would further complicate school travel.

Susan Jones, head of Linguastay, a company that finds host families for school trips, said the industry would face a downturn if the situation doesn’t improve by September, when bookings for the next season are common.

Jones added that the group hosted by Linguastay in 2023 was facing major problems with visas and noted that returning them would not be practical for the majority. The homestay industry implores the government to act quickly on their decision before it’s too late, she said.

The Interior Ministry said it was now considering the implications of fulfilling the commitments made at the summit and declined to comment on Collge les Hauts Grillets’ experience.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said all visa applications are carefully considered on individual merit, based on evidence provided and immigration rules.

