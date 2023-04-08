Pentagon examines alleged leak of classified US documents on Ukraine’s military effort and strength





The Pentagon is investigating the possible leak of classified U.S. documents about Ukraine’s war effort and military strength, a Defense Department spokesman said.

The documents, posted in recent days as photos on Twitter and Telegram, describe Ukraine’s military strength, the state of the conflict, the number of casualties and the burn rate of the HIMARS long-range rocket systems. Some of them bear a date of March 1st.

We are aware of reports of social media posts, and the Department is investigating the matter, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in an email, without giving further details.

A Justice Department has opened its own investigation, a spokesperson said. We have been in communication with the Department of Defense about this and have opened an investigation,” the spokesperson said. “We decline further comment.”

The New York Times first reported on the documents.

It remains unclear whether the documents are real, altered or forged and who is behind the alleged leak.

After reports of the leak, Ukraine said President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior military and security officials discussed ways to prevent the leak of military information during a meeting on Friday.

According to aresearcherat Bellingcat, the online investigative group, the documents first appeared on the anonymous 4chan image board in March.

Different versions of the documents have since appeared online, citing differing figures for Russian troop casualties during the war. The different versions and the fact that the numbers are well below casualty estimates by independent military analysts and the Pentagon have fueled speculation that the documents have been altered.

In one version, the number of Russian soldiers killed in action was estimated at between 16,000 and 17,500, compared to 71,500 Ukrainian soldiers presumed killed.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, said in November that by that time about 100,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured in the war and that Ukraine had probably suffered a similar number of casualties.

Documents, including maps and equipment lists, appear to have been folded and then smoothed out.

John Sullivan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and deputy secretary of state, told NBC News Andrea Mitchell on Friday that the documents should be treated with caution.

There are indications that … there are certain aspects of the document that have some authenticity, but there are also indications that it could be a Russian disinformation campaign, which they are very good at, Sullivan said.

Coverage of the documents by Russian state media has been extremely low-key, said Bret Schafer, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund Alliance for Securing Democracy.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelenskyy, said in a Telegram aposton that the documents were a Russian bluff and that if Moscow had access to secret information, it would not release that information and risk losing crucial intelligence.

If you have a working channel to receive intelligence from the Pentagon, you don’t destroy it just for a day of newsworthy headlines. If you have information about the enemy’s level of support and military plans, you’ll pretend you don’t have it, Podolyak said.

If you try to pretend you know something, then you don’t know anything. It’s a bluff, dust in the eyes.

The alleged leak comes amid widespread expectations of a Ukrainian counter-offensive as the weather warms. Said Podolyak, As for the real counter-offensive plans, the Russian troops will certainly be the first to know about them. I guess it will happen very soon.

Dan de Luce

Michael Kosnar contributed.

