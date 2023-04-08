British company ships $1.2 billion worth of electronics to Russia





After Vladimir Putin’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, a British company registered at Terrace House in the north London suburb appears to have arranged an estimated $1.2 billion in electronics sales to Russia.

Mykines Corporation LLP, a company based in the London borough of Enfield, is listed in Russian records as having sent shipments that included semiconductors, servers, laptops, computer components, telecommunications network equipment and consumer electronics. The records list brands ranging from Huawei and H3C to Intel, AMD, Apple and Samsung.

According to these customs declarations, at least $982 million of goods listed as being sent by Mykines are subject to restrictions on exports to Russia by UK companies or individuals. Selling these goods to Russia without the permission of the UK authorities may constitute a sanctions violation, even though the goods shipped by Mykines entered Russia from other countries (mainly China).

These findings raise questions about the effectiveness of attempts to crack down on Russia’s ability to acquire key technologies used in the country’s military-industrial complex.

The raw data analyzed by the Financial Times came from Maxim Mironov, an expert in customs flow analysis and professor at the IE Business School in Madrid. Some of the records have been corroborated against data from ImportGenius, a commercial customs data provider.

Many of Mykines’ exports are consumer goods, but they also include large quantities of advanced microchips, communications equipment and servers that could support Russia’s infrastructure.

A UK government spokesperson said: All companies registered in the UK have a legal obligation to comply with the Russian sanctions regime. While we take potential violations very seriously, we do not discuss the details of how to enforce trade sanctions in specific cases.

The trade also raises questions about Britain’s use of secret jurisdiction. According to Mykines accounts for previous years, revenues at the time went directly to two entities in the British Virgin Islands whose ownership is unknown.

FT found a terrace house registered with Mykines in Southgate, an Enfield area. It is one of two active companies registered at addresses owned by Cyprus-based trust service owner Savvas Themistocleous. In 2013 he founded Russian Trading Company Ltd as sole director.

Themistocleous told the FT it would forward questions to a person listed as having significant control over Mykines Vitalii Poliakov, a 53-year-old Ukrainian who is said to be living in Ukraine. According to Molfar, a Ukrainian open-source intelligence group, only one person matches the description of Poliakov, a road worker hired by the Ukrainian state-owned mining company. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Until last August, Mykines’ controlling shareholder was listed as a 34-year-old Ukrainian woman born in the same village as Polyakov. According to an online review posted in 2018, she attended a two-week English course at a small London university and lived with a host family. Her public Instagram page lists her IT professional and her activities as a pole dancer. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Mykines had been active in Russia prior to the invasion, but records show that after the start of the war, his business with Russia suddenly began.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Another company registered at the Enfield address, Denirello LLP, was active in selling similar goods to Russia before the war, but appears to have stopped exports to Russia and scaled back when stronger sanctions were introduced in 2022. A diversified company distributing medical, industrial and IT equipment in Russia and the CIS. [Commonwealth of Independent States].

The overwhelming majority of the 10,600 product bundles are marked as being sent to Marsala, a Moscow-based company. Russian records indicate that little was imported except for Mykines. The company appears to have strong ties to Merlion, a large Russian computing and electronics distributor. Marsala and Merlion were approached for comment.

Most of the goods appear to be primarily civilian in nature, but Marsala has declared that one of its counterparties in the Russian official list is Microcontract, a company that owns a joint venture with the Novgorod State University Engineering Center. Launched in partnership with large state-owned military conglomerate Rostec, the center lists fields of study including aviation and drones, microelectronics, sensors and industrial electronics.

Some customs records may be erroneous or subject to deception. For example, there are 6 entries that record paper imports. However, the intrinsic price of this paper is $500,000 per kilogram in some cases. The paper is also credited to being made by Huawei and Chinese high-tech company New H3C Technologies.

This document has been updated to clarify Mykines’ stated ownership.

