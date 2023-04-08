US adds 236,000 jobs in March as labor market weakens | US unemployment and employment data





The United States added 236,000 jobs in March, a sign of a gradual weakening in the labor market as the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes begin to ripple through the economy.

Friday’s closely watched jobs report provides data that will heavily influence the Fed’s decision to halt or continue interest rate hikes at its next board meeting in early May. Nonfarm payrolls data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) suggested a slowdown in the labor market in the world’s largest economy last month, after an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs were added in February and 504,000 in January.

The March number was also 3,000 lower than the 239,000 forecast by economists.

The unemployment rate fell 0.1% to 3.5%.

Fewer jobs were added to the leisure, hospitality and healthcare sectors than in previous months, although the industries are still showing an upward trend in job availability. Government services and professional and business services continued to grow at a similar pace to previous months.

March’s gain of 236,000 non-farm payrolls adds to evidence that the economy’s strong start to the year was partly weather-related, with momentum fading again, chief economist Andrew Hunter said. Assistant in the United States at Capital Economics.

With the sharp decline in job vacancies and the upward trend in unemployment insurance claims also indicating a slowdown in labor demand, and the slowdown in the recent banking turmoil still expected to trickle down, we are expect employment growth to slow more sharply soon.

Prior to the government jobs survey, other reports suggested that the labor market, while still growing, is cooling from the highs seen in the past two years. The BLS Job Openings and Turnover Survey last week showed employers are starting to slow the pace of hiring. There were fewer than 10 million active job openings at the end of February for the first time in nearly two years.

Payrolls company ADP released its National Jobs Report on Wednesday, showing private employers added 145,000 jobs in March, compared to 261,000 private sector jobs in February.

Meanwhile, a report released Thursday by outplacement consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed a slight increase in job cuts in March. Last month, U.S.-based employers cut 89,703 jobs, up 15% from the 77,770 cuts seen in February. The losses were mostly seen in the tech sector, which saw massive layoffs after companies over-hired during the pandemic, followed by job cuts in the financial sector.

Ahead of Friday’s report, stock markets which are closed on Fridays to mark Good Friday wavered on Thursday as investors showed ambivalence about the incoming report and what it might mean for interest rates. ‘interest.

The Fed will have to weigh the latest jobs report against inflation news as it decides whether to raise interest rates again. Inflation hit its highest level in 40 years last year and although it is falling, it remains stubbornly high.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has always said controlling prices is the top priority for central banks. Despite the banking crisis caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed went ahead and raised interest rates by a quarter point last month, taking rates to 4.75% from 5 %, its ninth consecutive increase and the highest since 2007.

When discussing the Fed’s decision to raise rates, Powell cited January economic data, including the jobs report, that showed the economy was not slowing as much as the Fed would like.

Powell acknowledged the effect of the banking crisis on the broader economy, but remained adamant on the Fed’s goal of bringing inflation down to 2%. Inflation in February slowed to 6%, but Powell said the rate was still far from its target. The March inflation figures will be released on April 12.

Some economists have criticized Powell for taking such a tough approach to reducing inflation, saying being too hawkish could push the economy into recession.

The effects of the Federal Reserve’s relentless rate hikes are apparent: Job growth is slowing and jobless claims are rising, now topping 200,000 a week, said Chris Becker, senior economist at Groundwork Collaborative. But the labor market is the wrong target for the Fed because workers and their wages have not driven the disruptions in inflation supply and corporate earnings. Further rate hikes will only bring us closer to a painful and avoidable recession.

Yet Powell kept repeating that reducing inflation is the Fed’s top priority and that recent chills have not been enough.

Inflation remains too high and the labor market remains very tight, Powell told a news conference March 22, after the latest quarter-point increase. My colleagues and I understand the difficulties caused by high inflation and we remain firmly committed to bringing inflation back to our 2% target.

