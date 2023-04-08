UK: BSA Unveils Professional Immigration Services





TheBSA Group Legal Services will provide a range of free and discounted immigration legal assistance, including CAS assistance, mock UKVI audits and due diligence checks to assess finances and student eligibility.

Kate Hollyer, General Counsel and Qualified Immigration Attorney, said, “We are excited to be able to offer this new service to our members.

“A core part of the BSA Group mission is to support excellence in residence, and through BSA Group law we are committed to ensuring that schools with UKVI sponsorship status are compliant and have access to professional legal guidance.”

BSA also unveiled a due diligence services partnership with Verisio. Verisio conducts comprehensive financial and background checks on the tuition revenue sources of independent schools that recruit international students.

“Strict adherence to sponsorship obligations, ever-changing legal policies and guidelines are often burdensome for member schools. Navigating the intricacies of UK immigration law can be difficult and mistakes can be costly. The sponsoring school cannot afford to take it wrong,” Hollyer continued.

“We want to make UKVI compliance as simple, stress-free and cost-effective as possible.”

The service also provides representative and guardian identification, personalized immigration training and advice, and individual student and family visa application assistance.

Home office escalation assistance assists with replacement biometric residency permits, deferred application decisions, ISI compliance issues, CAS reinstatement and visa denials.

“Whether a school wants full support in issuing a CAS to an international student or just wants to make sure the current process is compliant, we have a service to fit all needs. Our unique position within the BSA Group ensures that we can provide a holistic understanding of the boarding sector. Our advice is truly integrated,” added Hollyer.

