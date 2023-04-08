US futures rise, bonds slide on strong jobs data: Market recap





(Bloomberg) – Policy-sensitive Treasuries fell, sending two-year yields back above 4% as a strong hiring report bolstered bets for another Reserve rate hike federal. U.S. stock futures advanced before closing early as the report eased concerns that the economy was heading into recession.

Contracts on the S&P 500 climbed, while the two-year yield jumped 15 basis points to 4.02% after the March hiring report showed resilience in the labor market that could allow the Fed to make its policy more restrictive. Payroll additions topped 200,000, wage growth slowed and the unemployment rate fell.

This payroll information still indicates that the labor market is on solid footing, but the magnitude of the payroll gain relative to expectations is not large enough for the Fed to dramatically change course, said George Cipolloni, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. Wage growth was in line with expectations. I don’t see much here that should pull the Fed off its current path.

Cash stock markets are closed in the United States for the Good Friday holiday, and futures contracts ceased trading at 9:15 a.m. in New York. Treasuries opened for a shortened session, with the recommended close at noon. European markets were mostly closed.

Swap swaps showed the odds of a quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates at the May Fed meeting have risen to around two in three, from around 50-50 before the Fed. arrival of data. Investors strongly priced rate cuts later this year as economic data came in below estimates, suggesting the US economy is slowing.

Thursday’s data indicated that jobless claims filings rose more than expected, a day after a private reading on hiring came in below estimates. Job vacancies also contracted more than expected, adding to concerns that the labor market was softening.

The next major data point for the Fed is a consumer price report, due April 12. Officials will present their policy decision on May 3.

Although this is a jobs report that should not cause alarm, there is still no evidence that the policy is tight enough to slow demand significantly, wrote Chris Low, economist in chief at FHN Financial in an email. There are other things going on in the world, of course, including the credit crunch following the recent bank failures. Everything will go into the mix.

The two-year Treasury yield peaked above 5% just before last month’s banking strains, then plunged as concerns mounted that a tightening in lending would restrain growth at the same time as the aggressive tightening of the Fed was impacting the real economy.

The S&P 500 wrapped up its first losing week in the past four years as data on Thursday showed jobless claims filings topped last week’s estimates, a day after a private report on mass salary indicated that hiring had slowed more than expected.

U.S. stocks rebounded from their first losses on Thursday after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he did not believe tighter credit conditions resulting from the recent banking turmoil would tip the economy in recession. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has warned that its outlook for global economic growth over the next five years is the weakest in more than three decades, urging nations to avoid economic fragmentation caused by geopolitical tensions and to take measures to enhance productivity.

The yen fluctuated after falling against the dollar on Thursday for the first time this week. While much of Asia, including Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, was closed for the holidays, financial markets in Japan and mainland China were open. Japan’s benchmark Topix rose slightly, ending a two-day recession, and stocks in China and South Korea rose.

The pile of cash parked in money market funds hit a new high last week, although inflows have slowed from the recent blistering pace. About $49.1 billion poured into U.S. money market funds in the week to April 5, bringing total assets to an all-time high of $5.25 trillion, data shows. ‘Investment Company Institute.

Money market funds have recently picked up liquidity. Initially, much of this flow was driven by more attractive rates, but concerns over the stability of some smaller lenders have helped boost this over the past month.

