Reports suggest that major online UK bike retailers are closing.





In what threatens to be a terrible year for the bike industry, it is being reported that UK-based online retailer ProBikeKit (PBK) will close. According to BusinessLive, PBK is closing following review by parent company THG.

On Tuesday, April 4, the Manchester-based e-commerce giant informed employees that 180 jobs were at risk as THG Studios’ on-demand division closed. At the same time, BusinessLive reported that PBK (Opens in a new tab), which THG acquired in 2013, is also set to close.

“As announced in THG’s Transaction Update on January 17, 2023, THG can confirm that following the strategic review of the On Demand division, we are proposing to cease operations of the On Demand division at all sites,” THG said in a statement. said.

PBK’s reported demise came after major UK distributor Moore Large and brands Velovixen and Milltag went into administration. Bike sales in the UK are reported to be at their lowest level in 20 years.

The year couldn’t have been better in the US, where in-demand bike brand Parlee filed for bankruptcy, apparel brands such as Machines for Freedom and Kitsbow closed stores, and American bike giant Specialized laid off employees amid a global economic slowdown and surge. It is. The pandemic kills the demand for cycling products.

PBK has been part of the online cycling retail landscape since the 1990s, launching around the same time as websites like Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. PBK not only sold products from leading cycling brands, but also had its own product line.

“We are currently consulting with our affected colleagues and will take steps to minimize duplication. We are also consulting with certain colleagues at THG Studios and anticipate a proportional reduction in related workflows after the end of On Demand,” the company said in a statement.

“THG is committed to supporting all affected colleagues and, where possible, will seek to find replacement roles for colleagues within the broader THG group.”

